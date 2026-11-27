MENAFN - USA Art News) Thein Athens, Greece's first modern museum, has reopened following extensive restoration. Its public accessibility marks the first time sincethat the institution, founded inand situated on the Acropolis hill, has been open to visitors.

A grand opening ceremony featured speeches by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni. Originally known simply as the“Museum,” it adopted its current name in 2009, when a larger, more advanced Acropolis Museum opened 300 yards away. The newer facility houses antiquities from the Parthenon and other Greek sites, including a viewing room for the Elgin Marbles, which currently displays casts but envisions one day hosting the original sculptures.

For years, the Old Acropolis Museum remained vacant, with proposals to convert it into storage and administrative offices. However, in 2019, the Greek state rejected these plans. Mendoni stated during her opening remarks:“For us, it was inconceivable, almost an affront, that this historic building, with its unique location, should be converted into offices and storage facilities. We therefore decided that the museum should reopen in accordance with its original purpose. However, it was not to become just another conventional museum, but rather a museum and exhibition space hosting exhibitions on the history, archaeology and culture of Athens, as well as contemporary art exhibitions inspired by Greek civilisation and innovative programmes incorporating cutting-edge technology.”

The museum will now feature both a rotating selection of artifacts and a contemporary art program. Its inaugural exhibition,“Athens City Idea,” explores Athens as a social, political, and economic entity through tragic masks, statues, coins, and amphorae previously stored elsewhere in Athens, alongside recent discoveries. A digital art component animates the Parthenon's friezes and the history of the Acropolis Hill. This focus on temporary exhibitions and contemporary art aims to keep the museum's displays current.

The programming includes the final work in a trilogy commissioned for Athens from American artist Michael Rakowitz. This project also marks the conclusion of Neon, the roving art foundation established by Dimitris Daskalopoulos, which has funded art and exhibitions across the city for 14 years and announced its closure earlier this year. Daskalopoulos, an Athens-born collector who founded Neon and supported the Old Acropolis Museum's refurbishment with both private and public funds, quipped:“You could say that the first contemporary work here was Phidias's statue of Athena in the 5th century BCE. But encouraging the coexistence of antiquity with the contemporary is a challenge we have embraced many times throughout our work at Neon.”

Rakowitz's installation, What You Leave Behind Is Not What is Engraved ( 2026 ), commissioned by Neon, features a kiln and newly fired bricks. The work examines a lesser-known aspect of the Acropolis's history. The artist explained to The Art Newspaper:“I realised that you could only tell the whole story of the site if you look through the lens of migration.” He researched population exchanges during the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, when Greece and Turkey compelled approximately 1.5 million inhabitants each, Christian Turks to Greece and Muslim Greeks to Turkey, to relocate. Turkish refugees in Athens established encampments at the base of the Acropolis hill.

“Thinking about a ruin as being something that can renew itself to a population and become once again a shelter excited me,” Rakowitz said. He added,“When I found out about the tradition of the Asia Minor refugees who were able to go back to Turkey after some years, and then the Muslims who were uprooted from Greece, when those populations were able to visit their the departed homelands, they found oftentimes their buildings or towns in a state of ruin, and they would take a brick from that place and bring it back as a memento.” Rakowitz incorporates these original bricks with newly made ones bearing inscriptions and stamps that reflect recent histories of displacement. For this project, he collaborated with survivors of the 1920s population transfers and women from the Melissa Network, a nonprofit supporting migrant women in Greece. Rakowitz stated:“I wanted these bricks to become a foundation for a new kind of city that welcomes strangers and doesn't push them back at sea.”

Michael Rakowitz is an American artist known for his installations and sculptures that often explore themes of history, cultural heritage, and geopolitics, with many of his works held in prominent US collections.

We previously reported:

Art Athina, one of Europe's oldest contemporary art fairs, recently changed its venue and timing, reflecting the vibrant Athenian art scene.

Source: The Art Newspaper