MENAFN - USA Art News) Staff at London's(V&A) have secured improved pay and working conditions, concluding athat included, according to the Museums Association.

In other leadership news, Thelma Golden will step down as director of New York's Studio Museum in Harlem in 2027 after 21 years. Lisa Marei Schmidt, who has led Berlin's Brücke-Museum since 2017, will now direct Kunstmuseum Bern and Zentrum Paul Klee in Switzerland. Oslo's Munch Museum has appointed Thorsten Sadowsky as its new director, with his tenure beginning on May 1, 2027. Magnus af Petersens was named chief curator of Artipelag in the Stockholm Archipelago. Adela Demetja will become the first woman to lead Albania's National Gallery of Arts when it reopens in summer 2027 after a six-year redevelopment. Junni Chen has been appointed the inaugural director and curator of the Cheng-Lan Foundation in Hong Kong.

Several major art events and institutional developments were also announced. Athens's Old Acropolis Museum is set to reopen to the public after nearly two decades of closure and an extensive renovation. ART SG has confirmed over 110 exhibitors for its fifth edition at Singapore's Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention, scheduled for January 22–24, 2027, with newcomers including London's Cecilia Brunson Projects. Frieze Los Angeles will return to Santa Monica Airport from February 25–28, 2027, featuring 102 galleries. Art Basel Hong Kong announced 232 exhibitors for its 14th edition at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on March 25–27, 2027.

Further market activity includes Christie's acquisition of British auction house Dreweatts. Michael Bouhanna, formerly Sotheby's contemporary art specialist and head of digital art, has launched Bouhanna Art Advisory in Miami. New York dealer Marianne Boesky plans to open a permanent outpost in Paris in 2027. Several galleries announced new artist representations, including Hauser & Wirth representing Ser Serpas and Andrew Cranston joining Gladstone Gallery. New York's Norr Cohan now represents Ilana Savdie in collaboration with White Cube, Nick Jensen joined Tara Downs in New York, and Sargent's Daughters in New York now represents Jane Benson. Greg Beda joined Vielmetter Los Angeles, and Ryan Lee Gallery in New York represents Brian Bess with Josh Lilley in London and Philip Martin Gallery in Los Angeles.

Looking ahead, Emirati art leader Hoor Al-Qasimi will curate the 2028 Venice Biennale. American sculptor Nick Cave and five emerging artists representing India won the 2026 Venice Biennale's one-off Visitors' Awards. The Bukhara Biennial has named Anish Kapoor and Huma Bhabha among its first 13 artists for its 2027 edition next fall. Ireland's EVA International biennial in Limerick will return in 2027, running from August 27 through October 27, with the theme“Forms of Inheritance.” Its director, Matt Packer, will step down in 2028 after 10 years. A joint €180,000 prize for innovative audience engagement at the 2026 Art Explora Awards was awarded to five European institutions: London Writers Centre, France's Bibliothèques Sans Frontières, Spain's Cultura en Vena, Slovakia's Ramagu, and Poland's Jazdaa Polska.

The art world also notes the passing of Egyptian painter Ahmed Morsi at age 96 and German art collector Friedrich Christian Flick at age 82.

Source: Artnet News