MENAFN - USA Art News) Across, the government of Presidentis actively reinterpreting the history of the Soviet Union and its dictator, according to an investigative report by The New York Times. This initiative seeks to reframe the atrocities ofcamps, presenting the Soviets as heroes inand the struggle against Nazism.

These efforts to rewrite Russian history began before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The country is also leveraging the memory of World War II to legitimize its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. A significant development in this historical revisionism was the dissolution of Memorial, an organization dedicated to commemorating the camps. Russia's Supreme Court labeled Memorial an“extremist organization,” forcing it to relocate its operations internationally. Despite this, Memorial was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022.

The Gulag system was initially established by Vladimir Lenin in the late 1910s and early 1920s, but it was Stalin who significantly expanded its operations from the 1920s through the early 1950s. Nearly 1.5 million people were imprisoned in the Gulag, perishing from extreme cold, starvation, disease, and forced labor. Monuments preserving this painful history are now being removed or censored.

Examples include the closure of Moscow's Gulag Museum earlier this year and the documented disappearance of at least 26 memorials dedicated to Gulag victims since 2022. Furthermore, a Gulag memorial plaque was removed from the Arctic village Yur-Shor during the summer, and more symbols of the Gulag are steadily vanishing. The Independent reports that Russia is also implementing a modern-day“digital gulag” under the Kremlin's influence. This includes a new mandate requiring all digital devices to come pre-equipped with the messenger app Max, launched last year by the Russian tech company VK, which grants Russia's Federal Security Service access to app data.

Source: ARTnews