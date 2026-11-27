MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Mines (NASDAQ: GRML; FSE: HK6) announced that President Bo Møller Stensgaard has accepted an invitation to participate in the“Building Nordic Value Chains” panel at the Nordic Forum on Raw Materials (“RAW”) conference, scheduled for Dec. 8-10, 2026, in Nuuk, Greenland. Stensgaard and Robert Møller, the company's Nuuk-based permitting and community officer, plan to attend the invitation-only conference, which will bring together industry, academic and government representatives to explore opportunities for strengthening Nordic cooperation on critical and strategic raw materials.

Greenland Mines intends to share its experience advancing the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earth project and the Skaergaard palladium-platinum-gold project, emphasizing technical studies, permitting, infrastructure, financing and local participation. The company is also arranging separate meetings with local institutional stakeholders, authorities and international representatives to discuss responsible project development and opportunities for local value creation. Participation does not imply endorsement or any financing, permitting, commercial agreement or partnership commitment.

To view the full press release, visit

About Greenland Mines Ltd.

Greenland Mines Ltd. is a Nasdaq-listed resource development and mining company focused on the development of the Skaergaard Project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. The Company's strategy is centered on building a multi-asset platform with exposure to rare earth magnet materials, precious metals and select midstream processing opportunities, while advancing its assets and broader North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor vision linking Greenland resources with allied downstream jurisdictions and industrial infrastructure.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRML are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.