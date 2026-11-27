MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The United States Commerce Department has said it plans to blacklist a Singaporean company Megaspeed over suspicions that it helped to illegally sell Nvidia chips in China. The company is at the center of the storm surrounding reinstated Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.

The importance of Nvidia's chips has caused its market valuation to skyrocket in recent years and its value is second only to Apple. The return of Jensen Huang doesn't mean the scandal is over. Far from it. Investigations are ongoing, and the reverberations are being closely watched by other AI giants like Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)...

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