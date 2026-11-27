MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A new report from the Oregon Department of Energy has revealed that the state is becoming increasingly reliant on renewables. Hydropower, wind and solar together now supply close to half of the electricity used in the state, with hydropower generating close to 34% of the electricity used in Oregon.

The challenges that the renewable energy industry is facing in Oregon could mirror what entities like GeoSolar Technologies Inc. are facing in the markets where they have operations within...

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