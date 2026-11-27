MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Children's access to social media could soon face major changes across the European Union as officials consider new measures to make online platforms safer for young users. The proposed rules would place different responsibilities on children, parents and technology companies depending on the user's age.

Many jurisdictions are enacting an array of measures intended to control internet use. Firms like Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) that operate in this ecosystem could be becoming increasingly concerned about the operational implications of...

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