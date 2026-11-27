MENAFN - Gulf Times) Polished half-centuries by Hasan Nawaz and Shahzaib Khan and a three-wicket haul from Sufyan Moqim helped defending champions Pakistan beat Bangladesh 'A' by five wickets in the second semi-final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Friday.

Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka 'A' in the final of the tournament on Sunday.

Chasing 233 to win, Pakistan lost their opening batters Maaz Sadaqat (6) and Shamyl Hussain (14) with 21 runs on the board. Hasan and Shahzaib then knitted a 110-run partnership for the third wicket to put Shaheens back on track.

Hasan struck three fours and as many sixes in his 91-ball 62, while Shahzaib scored 50 off 85 balls, hitting three fours and a six.

With Shaheens 150 for four in 34.3 overs, captain Abdul Samad and Farhan Yousaf added 74 runs for the fifth wicket. Samad struck two fours and four sixes in his 33-ball 44, while Farhan returned unbeaten on 46 off 39 balls, laced with four fours and two sixes as Shaheens achieved the target with 28 balls to spare.

Earlier, after opting to bat, Bangladesh 'A' managed 232 for eight in their allotted 50 overs on the back of an unbeaten century from Shahadat Hossain, who scored 103 off 118 balls, striking seven fours and three sixes.

For Shaheens, left-arm spinner Sufyan was the pick of the bowlers, returning figures of three for 29 in 10 overs. Ali Raza and Hasan bagged two wickets apiece, while Ahmed Daniyal accounted for one batter.

BRIEF SCORES

Bangladesh 'A' 232-8 (Hossain 103 not out, Ankon 42; Moqim 3-29, Nawaz2-30, Raza 2-40) lost to Pakistan 233-5 (Nawaz 62, Shahzaib 50, Yousaf 46 not out, Samad 44; Mondol 2-52, Hasan 2-58) by 5 wickets

pakistan Hasan Nawaz Shahzaib Khan Asia Cup Rising Stars