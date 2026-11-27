MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Russia has announced the extension of its ban on the export of jet fuel (aviation turbine fuel) until March 31, 2027, in an effort to maintain stability in the domestic market.

In a statement issued today, the Russian government announced that a decree has been signed prohibiting the export of jet fuel, including quantities purchased through exchange auctions.

The Russian government noted that the ban includes certain exceptions, such as the supply of jet fuel under intergovernmental agreements, adding that the decision was taken "to maintain stability in the domestic fuel market."

Moscow has imposed similar temporary restrictions on the export of other types of petroleum products, including diesel, as part of measures aimed at safeguarding the country's energy security.