MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: A Palestinian was martyred and others were injured today as a result of Israeli occupation forces' gunfire and shelling targeting various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that a Palestinian succumbed to wounds sustained in an earlier Israeli strike targeting the Al Hawja area of Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

A source at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said that a Palestinian was injured by Israeli occupation forces' gunfire in the Al Daraj neighbourhood, east of the city, as Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire east of the Al Shujaiya and Al Tuffah neighbourhoods, also in eastern Gaza City.

In the southern Gaza Strip, two Palestinians, including a woman, were injured by Israeli occupation forces' gunfire in two separate locations north and south of Khan Younis.

Meanwhile, Israeli military vehicles continued to open heavy fire towards homes and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in various areas south of Khan Younis.

Several Palestinians, including children and women, were injured earlier today in Israeli airstrikes on the northern Gaza Strip. Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on various areas of eastern Gaza City on Thursday night, causing extensive material damage, with no injuries reported.