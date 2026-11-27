MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Gold prices fell 2 percent as a stronger dollar, rising Treasury yields and the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance weighed on investor sentiment.

Spot gold stood at USD 3,635.81 an ounce, while US futures rose 2.9 percent to USD 3,634.30.

Gold is on track for a weekly gain of about 3 percent.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 5.4 percent to USD 43.73 an ounce, platinum gained 2.5 percent to USD 1,323.33, and palladium climbed 2.7 percent to USD 896.25.