MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Kuwait's Foreign Ministry summoned Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Toutounchi Friday and handed him a protest note over continued Iranian attacks, most recently a drone strike on a vital site on Thursday that killed two Italian nationals, injured a Kuwaiti and a Pakistani citizen, and caused extensive damage.

Deputy Foreign Minister Hamad Al Mashaan condemned the attacks as violations of Kuwait's sovereignty, international law and UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), holding Iran fully responsible.

He affirmed Kuwait's right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter and to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security, citizens and residents.