MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemns, in the strongest terms, the attack by the Houthi group on an oil refinery in the Jazan region of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the death of one worker and injuries to others. Qatar views this as a reprehensible act of aggression, a blatant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, and a clear breach of the principles of international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers the targeting of oil facilities and vital infrastructure to be a dangerous act of sabotage that contravenes all international norms and laws, and one that threatens the security and stability of global energy supplies.

The Ministry reaffirms the full solidarity of the State of Qatar with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and its support for all legitimate measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and interests. It further emphasizes that the security of Saudi Arabia is an integral part of the security of Qatar and the collective security framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

The Ministry extends the condolences of the State of Qatar to the family of the victim and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.