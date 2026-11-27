MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Coasts and Border Security at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced an online auction of boats through the 'Sooum' application.

The Ministry stated that the auction will begin on Tuesday, December 1, at 7am and close on Thursday, December 3, at 11am.

Interested bidders can inspect the boats at the headquarters of the General Directorate of Coasts and Border Security in Al Da'ayeen on November 29 and 30, from 7am to 12 noon.

The boats can also be inspected through the 'Sooum' application, which provides access to their details around the clock.

To participate in the auction, interested bidders must select 'Boats' on the application, choose the boat auction, pay the required security deposit, select a boat and review its specifications before placing a bid.