MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ottawa: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada HE Anita Anand, co-chaired the inaugural Qatar-Canada Strategic Dialogue in Ottawa, Canada, on Nov. 24, 2026.

Held under the theme "Advancing a Strategic Partnership," the inaugural Strategic Dialogue marked an important milestone in advancing bilateral relations and establishing a comprehensive institutional framework to deepen cooperation, strengthen coordination, and oversee the implementation of joint initiatives across areas of mutual interest.

The Strategic Dialogue builds on the strategic partnership agreed upon during the historic visit of HE Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney, to Doha in January 2026, which marked a significant step in elevating Qatar-Canada relations.

During the visit, both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, defense, and security.

Both Ministers welcomed more than five decades of diplomatic relations and commended the positive trajectory of the bilateral partnership.

They reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation across political, economic, investment, defense, security, and international assistance fields, while working together to address shared global challenges and advance regional and international peace, stability, security, and prosperity.

Both sides welcomed:

The signing of the Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) between the State of Qatar and Canada. The signing of a Protecting Power Arrangement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development of Canada relating to complex consular matters concerning Canadian citizens in Afghanistan signing of a Statement of Intent on Canada and Qatar's 2026 Year of Culture, with a view to strengthening cultural cooperation, fostering people-to-people ties, and supporting cultural exchanges between Canada and Qatar Statement of Intent to develop a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation on Mediation, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanges in the field of mediation.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated Canada on its successful co-hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2026, commending the Government and people of Canada for their efforts in delivering a successful global sporting event, as well as the warm hospitality extended to participating teams and visitors.

As part of the inaugural Strategic Dialogue, both sides co-chaired four thematic dialogues to review progress, identify new opportunities for cooperation, and advance joint priorities. Discussions will continue through to the 2027 Strategic Dialogue, including convening the fifth thematic dialogue on Security.

HE the Prime Minister and HE Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between Qatar and Canada and addressing shared regional and global challenges.

They underscored the importance of close coordination in advancing their shared commitment to multilateralism, international law, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and the promotion of global peace, security, stability, and prosperity.

Both Ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments, expressed concern over the evolving situation in the region, and emphasized the importance of de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomatic solutions.

They also underscored the need for continued coordinated diplomatic efforts to address shared challenges and promote regional peace and stability.

Canada commended Qatar's mediation efforts and constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and beyond and reaffirmed its commitment to work with Qatar to strengthen the role of mediation and dialogue in the peaceful resolution of regional conflicts.

Both Ministers reiterated their support for freedom of navigation and the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb Strait, underscoring their importance to global energy and food security.

Both sides reaffirmed their support for a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace between Israelis and Palestinians based on the two-state solution, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

They reiterated their opposition to any annexation of the West Bank, underscored that Israeli settlements are illegal under international law and constitute an obstacle to peace, and called for concrete measures to hold perpetrators of settler violence accountable.

They reaffirmed their support for Palestinian-led reforms that strengthen institutions and promote national unity.

They expressed their support for the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 and the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.

They stressed the importance of all parties to the conflict fulfilling their obligations under relevant agreements, including the implementation of the ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the demilitarization of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza in accordance with the agreed arrangements, and the urgent, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

They underscored their support for United Nations Relief and Works Agency and its indispensable role in delivering humanitarian assistance and essential services to Palestine refugees.

Both sides welcomed their collaboration, alongside Mexico, under the Working Group on Peace Narratives, within the framework of the UN High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, emphasizing the importance of advancing dialogue, mutual understanding, and lasting peace.

Trade and Investment Cooperation:

Qatar and Canada underscored the importance of their growing economic, trade, and investment partnership, noting that bilateral merchandise trade exceeded USD 355 million in 2025.

Both Ministers recognized the substantial potential to further strengthen and expand bilateral economic ties, reaffirming their commitment to advancing trade and investment opportunities, sustainable growth, job creation, and shared prosperity.

Canada welcomed the participation of HE Minister of Finance, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, alongside HE Chief Executive Officer of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) Mohammed Saif Al Sowaidi, in the Canada Investment Summit, hosted by HE Prime Minister Mark Carney in Toronto on September 14-15, 2026.

Both sides highlighted the Summit's role in strengthening economic and investment ties and exploring new opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the financial sector.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to diversifying bilateral trade, encouraging mutual investments, and identifying priority sectors for cooperation.

They emphasized the importance of closer engagement between economic and investment institutions, chambers of commerce, and the private sector, including through business forums and joint investment initiatives.

Both sides recognized the importance of artificial intelligence, innovation, and emerging technologies in driving economic diversification and sustainable development.

They expressed their shared interest in expanding cooperation through efforts which may include research, knowledge exchange, capacity-building, and joint initiatives supporting digital transformation and the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Qatar and Canada welcomed the growth of Qatari investments in Canada, noting that Qatar's foreign direct investment in Canada reached USD 339 million in 2025.

They highlighted subsequent investments by the Qatar Investment Authority, including its acquisition of a 4 percent stake in Ivanhoe Mines in September 2025. Qatar reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing significant strategic investments in Canada's nation-building projects.

Both sides recognized the importance of strengthening energy security. They welcomed engagement between Qatar and Canadian public and private sector partners on energy and natural resources opportunities, including liquefied natural gas and critical minerals.

Both sides welcomed the signing of the FIPA, underscoring the importance of enhancing investor confidence and encouraging bilateral investment flows.

They also expressed their commitment to pursuing a Double Taxation Agreement to enhance tax certainty and facilitate trade and investment.

Both sides welcomed the convening of a high-level business roundtable on the margins of the Strategic Dialogue, bringing together business leaders from both countries to explore opportunities for bilateral trade, investment, and strategic partnerships.

They highlighted the important role of private-sector engagement in advancing bilateral economic cooperation.

Defense, Security and Counterterrorism Cooperation:

Qatar and Canada welcomed the continued strengthening of their defense and security partnership, highlighting growing cooperation and high-level exchanges, including most recently the joint visit of HE Canada's Minister of National Defense and HE Minister of Foreign Affairs to Qatar in May 2026, which contributed to advancing bilateral dialogue and identifying new opportunities for cooperation.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing defense cooperation through exchanges, capacity-building, and joint training. In June 2026, Canada established a Canadian Defense Attache Office in Doha to facilitate closer engagement; Qatar also has a Defense Attache based in Washington, D.C. and accredited to Canada.

They reaffirmed their commitment to building on the Qatar-Canada Defense Cooperation Arrangement signed in 2021, particularly in military training and exchanges, defense cooperation, and defense industrial cooperation, in support of regional and international peace and stability.

Canada and Qatar have expressed their intention to explore a broader Defense Cooperation Framework.

Both Ministers welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Public Safety Cooperation on June 25, 2026, aimed at strengthening bilateral security relations and facilitating police-to-police cooperation between the relevant Qatari authorities and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

They emphasized its importance in advancing joint training, capacity-building, and the exchange of expertise and best practices.

Canada expressed its appreciation to Qatar for sharing security expertise and lessons learned from hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, as well as for its support during the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada through the deployment of a specialized Qatari security contingent.

Both sides recognized the value of this collaboration in enhancing security coordination for major international sporting events. Both sides exchanged views on shared security challenges, including terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organized crime, cyber threats.

They reaffirmed their commitment to combatting terrorism and its financing through information-sharing and coordination, in accordance with their respective national laws and international obligations, while strengthening cybersecurity cooperation and institutional capacities to address emerging threats in accordance with domestic regulations.

Qatar and Canada agreed to maintain close coordination between relevant authorities to advance practical initiatives and further deepen bilateral defence and security ties.

International Assistance Cooperation:

Building on the 2024 Memorandum of Understanding between Qatar and Canada regarding development cooperation, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen and deepen collaboration on development and humanitarian assistance and identified priorities to guide joint work during 2027 and beyond.

The two sides explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in international assistance, aiming to leverage their expertise and capabilities in international development, humanitarian responses, and peace and security.

They identified education, food security and nutrition, and humanitarian action as promising areas for enhanced collaboration and discussed ways to better align joint efforts in fragile and conflict-affected contexts.

This includes coordination on support for the needs of Palestinians and on international efforts to advance recovery and transition in Syria.

Expanding on existing co-financing arrangements for initiatives such as the Generation Unlimited partnership and humanitarian fuel supplies in Gaza, both sides assessed additional areas for collaboration.

These priorities shall focus on further collaboration on Syria and supporting the resilience of Palestinians.

Qatar and Canada discussed ways to deepen collaboration on development finance, innovative financing mechanisms, and engagement with multilateral development banks.

Both sides identified mutual priorities and agreed to explore options for joint support, including on climate, and enabling the expansion of quality education.

The two sides underlined the importance of mobilizing additional resources and partnerships to address global development and humanitarian challenges and recognized Qatar's leadership in convening governments, international financial institutions, philanthropic organizations, and private sector partners to advance dialogue on financing for development.

Building on discussions held during the United Nations General Assembly, they committed to continuing collaboration and joint advocacy at the 2026 Doha Forum and beyond.

In this context, the two sides also highlighted international stabilization efforts in Haiti, specifically through the UN Trust Fund supporting the Gang Suppression Force (GSF) and its predecessor, the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM).

The Canadian side commended Qatar's significant financial commitment of USD 30 million (approximately CAD USD 42 million) to be disbursed over three years to the UN Trust Fund, which ensures that the troop-contributing countries are reimbursed and well trained.

This joint collaboration underscores the commitment of Qatar and Canada to combat widespread violence and restore security, thereby paving the way for successful early recovery and sustainable development initiatives.

Connectivity and People-to-People Ties:

Qatar and Canada underscored the importance of enhancing air connectivity to strengthen bilateral trade, tourism, and people-to-people ties.

Both sides agreed to continue working toward an expanded Canada-Qatar Air Transport Agreement, that would facilitate greater connectivity and exchanges between the two countries.

Both sides welcomed the ongoing projects and events held under the Qatar-Canada Year of Culture 2026, highlighting their contribution to fostering cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and stronger people-to-people ties.

As the initiative draws to a close, they reaffirmed their commitment to building on its achievements and sustaining cultural cooperation beyond 2026.

The two sides also welcomed growing tourism exchanges, noting that Qatar received over 10,000 visitors from Canada, while Canada welcomed approximately 9,000 visitors from Qatar.

They expressed their commitment to further promoting tourism and facilitating travel between the two countries.

Advancing a Strategic Partnership:

Both sides agreed to work towards a joint vision to advance and deepen their Strategic Partnership over the next decade. They also agreed to convene the Second Qatar-Canada Strategic Dialogue in Doha in 2027.