Qatar, Azerbaijan Hold Sixth Round Of Political Consultations
Baku: The State of Qatar and the Republic of Azerbaijan held their sixth round of political consultations in Baku Friday, led by HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and HE Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev.
The talks discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.
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