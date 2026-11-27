(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Look closely at an Ajrakh print and there's always something else to notice. A geometric repeat, a shift in colour, the way a pattern sits on the fabric. Traditionally, men's shirt choices have leaned towards solids, stripes and checks, but that landscape is gradually changing as colour, print and craft find more room in everyday dressing. Azrakh, with its intricate patterns and distinctive visual language, offers an interesting way into this shift.

Azrakh Men's collection from The F.A.R Store

At The F.A.R. Store, this traditional technique finds new expression across a range of men's shirts, each bringing its own interpretation of pattern, colour and placement. Connected by a shared craft, every design offers a different perspective on wearing Ajrakh today.

A language of patterns

Azrakh has a distinctive visual vocabulary, built around intricate motifs, repeated forms and considered placement. The Jaali Ajrakh Short Sleeve Shirt and Cubes Ajrakh Short Sleeve Shirt explore the appeal of geometry, while the Broken Cookies Ajrakh Short Sleeve Shirt brings its own character to the print. Each offers a different way to wear a technique that has long been associated with intricate pattern-making.

Repeated forms, intricate motifs and the details that give Ajrakh its distinctive visual language.

More than a shade of indigo

Indigo is often the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Ajrakh, but there's plenty to explore within that palette. The Indigo Striped Ajrakh Long Sleeve Shirt brings stripes and placement printing together in a shacket-inspired silhouette. Elsewhere, the Water Indigo Ajrakh Short Sleeve Shirt, Indigo Colour Block Ajrakh Short Sleeve Shirt and Black & Blue Ajrakh Short Sleeve Shirt offer different interpretations of colour and contrast.

Indigo-led palettes, contrasting tones and placement prints that reveal a different side of Ajrakh.

The details that make it yours

Not every print needs to take the same route. The Ajrakh Imprint Short Sleeve Shirt and Inverse Reverse Ajrakh Short Sleeve Shirt bring different perspectives to the technique, while the Manjistha Ajrakh Short Sleeve Shirt and Red Cuban Collar Ajrakh Short Sleeve Shirt open up the palette beyond the expected. It's a reminder that the appeal of a traditional technique lies not just in its history, but in the many ways it can continue to be interpreted.

Different placements, unexpected colour combinations and a traditional technique interpreted in more than one way.

What ties these shirts together is the process behind the print, not a single look. Each garment is individually placement printed, allowing for natural variations across pieces. So even within the same design, no two prints need to fall in precisely the same way.

Perhaps that's what makes Azrakh worth looking at a little longer. There's a shared tradition behind the technique, but plenty of room for individual expression.