MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) SLIIT City Uni students will be able to find job and internship listings through the institution's online learning system under an agreement with Sri Lankan recruitment platform XpressJobs. The partnership will also give the institution access to a dedicated CV database covering current students and graduates. LinkedI

The two organisations signed a memorandum of understanding on 20 November 2026 at BOC Merchant Tower. XpressJobs will power a dedicated portal linked to the institution's learning management system, allowing students to view relevant vacancies published on the recruitment platform through the same system they use for their studies. LinkedI

The portal is expected to list opportunities in engineering, manufacturing, information technology, business management, human resources, accounting and finance, sales and marketing, and supply chain and logistics. It will also include undergraduate opportunities. The selection of internships is intended to help students identify placements, understand what employers expect and gain experience before completing their studies.

The CV database has a separate purpose. SLIIT City Uni will be able to use it to stay in contact with alumni, better understand their employment outcomes and continue offering career support after graduation, according to the partnership announcement.

Professor Yasas Jayaweera and Chintha Ediriweera signed on behalf of SLIIT City Uni. XpressJobs was represented by co-founder and chief executive Chathum Henegama and HR and operations manager Illakiya Rajendran. Henegama began his higher education at SLIIT City Uni and said he wanted the partnership to give students earlier access to job opportunities.

SLIIT City Uni's Career Guidance Unit helped arrange the agreement. The portal is intended to give students a route to employer listings while they are still enrolled.