MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's Embassy in Amman held its monthly consular and community session on 21 November 2026, giving Sri Lankans living in Jordan a chance to raise welfare concerns directly with embassy officials. Ambassador G.M. Vipulatheja Wishwanath Aponsu also met church representatives who have helped Sri Lankans facing difficulties return home.

The session took place at the embassy during Aponsu's first month in office. Community members described day-to-day problems and sought assistance, according to the embassy. Aponsu told attendees that the mission would continue to support Sri Lankan nationals in Jordan. The embassy described the session as part of its effort to give residents direct access to officials.

Aponsu met Rev. Father Alexander and representatives of the Salvatorian Sisters Community of the Annunciation of Mary Church in Jabal Al-Weibdeh. He thanked them for helping cover travel costs for Sri Lankans who needed assistance to return home. The meeting brought together the mission and local organisations that have provided practical help to Sri Lankan residents in Jordan.

Alongside the consular and welfare discussions, the embassy began rehearsals for its Christmas Overseas 2026 programme, which includes carol and dance performances for the Sri Lankan community.

The embassy says the monthly sessions will continue as a way for residents to discuss concerns with its staff. Separately, its published guidance says Sri Lankan migrant workers who were not registered with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment before arriving in Jordan can apply for registration at the embassy. The guidance lists the documents applicants should bring, including a valid Sri Lankan passport.