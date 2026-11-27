MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka called for medical universities in Russia to give international students clearer ways to raise concerns with their administrations. Mihiravi Dissanayake, counsellor at the Sri Lankan Embassy in Moscow, raised the issue at the ROSMEDOBR medical education congress, held from 18 to 20 November 2026. Embassy of Sri Lanka in Russi

Dissanayake spoke on a panel about intercultural communication in Russian medical education. She said the embassy keeps in touch with Sri Lankan students in Russia and helps them communicate with their universities. She urged institutions to provide channels through which students can approach administrators directly.

She described Russia as a preferred destination for Sri Lankan students pursuing medical studies, citing its history of training doctors and cultural ties between the countries. She argued that a supportive academic environment could help international students adjust to life in Russia and understand local customs as they settled into their courses.

The panel also included Anastasia Novikova, a vice-rector for medical education and clinical work in Veliky Novgorod; Zenebe Tafesse Kinfu, a researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences; and Mohammad Reza Abbaszadeh, an adviser to an association of Iranian students in Russia. Guzel Mubinova and Elena Kravtsova moderated the discussion.

Separately, the Sri Lanka Medical Council says foreign medical graduates who plan to sit its 2027 Examination for Registration to Practise Medicine and have yet to obtain approval for their degree must apply online for degree approval through the council's website. The council publishes application notices for candidates.