Sri Lankan Ambassador Meets With The ECO Secretary General In Iran
Khan briefed Azmi on the organisation's work to strengthen economic ties and improve connections between its members. Azmi outlined Sri Lanka's engagement with regional organisations and expressed interest in working more closely with the ECO. According to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Tehran, Khan pointed to Sri Lanka's position in the Indian Ocean and its tourism sector as possible starting points for cooperation.
The discussion covered investment, agriculture and energy as well as trade. Both sides also raised maritime affairs and civil aviation, alongside education, healthcare, technology, climate resilience and cultural links. Sameeah Alvi, the ECO's head of international relations, attended the meeting.
Azmi said she wanted to continue working with Khan to identify opportunities for Sri Lanka and the organisation. The talks focused on possible areas of cooperation between Sri Lanka and the ECO as a regional body.
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