MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka's embassy in Riyadh invited Saudi business leaders to attend Sri Lanka Expo 2027 in Colombo at a networking event on 23 November. The trade and investment exhibition is scheduled for 14 to 17 January at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall, with business meetings and investment forums planned for eligible international participants. go

The Riyadh event drew senior executives from Saudi supermarket chains as well as business leaders and industry representatives from other sectors, according to the embassy. It was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel at the Riyadh Convention & Exhibition Centre and coordinated by the embassy's First Secretary for Commerce, Tashma Vithanawasam. go

Sri Lanka's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ameer Ajwad, outlined opportunities in agriculture, industry and services. He invited Saudi companies to visit Sri Lanka for the exhibition and develop direct contacts with local businesses. The programme included videos about the exhibition and Sri Lanka's tourism attractions, followed by a dinner where participants could discuss areas of potential cooperation. go

The Riyadh session followed an earlier promotion at the Asharqia Chamber of Commerce in Dammam. The embassy's invitation to Saudi companies also identifies logistics, construction, renewable energy and healthcare among the sectors to be represented at the Colombo exhibition. Eligible buyers and investors will be able to take part in meetings with businesses and attend investment forums, according to the embassy. go

The official Expo websit provides separate registration routes for exhibitors, buyers, investors and visitors. Saudi businesses interested in sourcing Sri Lankan goods or services can register as buyers, while those exploring investment opportunities can use the investor registration route. Jan 14-17, 202