MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sri Lankan communications agency Mark and Comm said it won silver in the Rest of South Asia PR Agency of the Year category at Campaign's 2026 Agency of the Year Awards. The agency said silver was the highest award presented in the category this year and that fellow Sri Lankan agency HardTalk received bronze.

Campaign's published shortlist named both Mark and Comm and HardTalk in the regional PR category. The result is Mark and Comm's second consecutive silver in the same category, following its 2025 award. The recognition followed two awards at the ACEF Global Customer Engagement Awards in April, where the firm reported receiving the Grand Prix for PR Agency of the Year and gold for PR Professional of the Year. Agency of the year Award

The Colombo agency expanded its communications services this year with the launch of an influencer public relations practice focused on partnerships between brands and content creators. Its media monitoring unit tracks coverage and analyses sentiment. The agency also signed a memorandum of understanding with Ethera Business LLC to help brands expand into the Maldives.

Alongside its commercial work, Mark and Comm released its second annual survey of working journalists, State of Journalism in Sri Lanka 2026. The agency said it presented the report to Deputy Minister of Mass Media Kaushalya Ariyaratne on 18 November. The report examines gaps and opportunities in the media sector and in journalism as a profession.

The firm also sponsored the University of Kelaniya's National Public Relations Summit in June. The event brought together academics, practitioners, media executives and government communicators to discuss PR education and professional practice in Sri Lanka. HRNEW