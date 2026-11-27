MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against MNTN, Inc. (“MNTN” or the“Company”) (NYSE: MNTN) on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired MNTN securities between August 5, 2026 and November 4, 2026 (the“Class Period”).

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If you are an investor in MNTN and have suffered losses, you may CLICK HERE to contact us. You may also contact Kaplan Fox by emailing ... or by calling (646) 315-9003.

DEADLINE REMINDER: If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than January 19, 2027 for an opportunity to be lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

According to the complaint, on November 4, 2026, after market close, the Company issued a press release reporting third quarter 2026 revenue of $80.3 million, below the Company's guidance of $86 million to $89 million that was given at the start of the Class Period. According to the complaint, the Company also revealed that its Board of Directors had terminated the employment of CEO Mark Douglas and COO Christopher Innes, effective December 3, 2026 and December 1, 2026, respectively.

Additionally, on November 4, 2026, newly appointed CEO Tony Weisman allegedly stated“[t]he company recently made significant changes in the sales team that did not work out, most notably a new compensation structure.... They were implemented too quickly, resulting in sales force attrition. We lost about 40% of our experienced quota-carrying sellers, reducing our ability to bring in new business.”

Following the November 4, 2026 news, MNTN stock fell $5.67 per share, or 54.67%, to close at $4.70 per share on November 5, 2026.

The complaint alleges, among other things, that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Defendants materially overstated MNTN's business prospects, considering that MNTN had instituted changes that caused many experienced salespeople to leave MNTN; (2) the foregoing materially impacted MNTN's ability to meet its previously issued guidance for 2026; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about MNTN's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

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CONTACT:

Pamela A. Mayer

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

800 Third Avenue, 38th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(646) 315-9003

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Laurence D. King

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

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Oakland, California 94612

(415) 772-4704

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