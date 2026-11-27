MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lucas James Creative's new interactive checklist helps small businesses review service pages, work photos, local details and AI search basics.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lucas James Creative Publishes Interactive Local SEO ChecklistFree resource helps small businesses review service pages, work photos, business details and AI search fundamentals.Lucas James Creative has published an interactive Local SEO Checklist for Small Businesses to help owners review how customers find, understand and contact their businesses online.The free guide begins with the foundations of a service page: its URL, title tag, main heading and links from other pages on the website. It then covers the information customers need when considering a service, including what the work involves, where it is available and how to make an inquiry.A section on images encourages businesses to show relevant photos of completed work on their service pages. The guide explains how descriptive file names, alt text and captions can give those images useful context while making them more accessible.The checklist also prompts owners to compare key details on their websites and Google Business Profiles, including contact information, hours and service areas. Its final section addresses AI-powered search from a local business perspective. It focuses on clearly describing services and locations, answering customer questions in visible page text, and providing original examples of work. The guide makes no promise of placement in search results or AI-generated answers.Readers can check off 15 review items, with progress saved in their browser. An accompanying service-page planner generates example URLs, title tags and main headings from a service and location entered by the reader. The examples are intended as starting points that businesses can adapt to their actual offerings.The checklist is available without charge at lucasjamescreative/local-seo-checklist-small-businesses.About Lucas James CreativeLucas James Creative is a family-owned digital marketing agency based in Calgary, Alberta. The agency focuses on local SEO and AI search visibility, supported by website development, Google Ads management and general website SEO.Media contactLucas DuxburyLucas James Creative403-993-4819...

Lucas Duxbury

Lucas James Creative

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Calgary, Alberta - Lucas James Creative Publishes Interactive Local SEO Checklist News Provided By Lucas James Creative November 27, 2026, 18:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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