MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A house doesn't stop costing money because its owner died. The mortgage company still wants its payment, the property tax bill keeps coming, and the lawn has apparently never heard of estate administration. When someone places a house in a living trust, the property can pass to beneficiaries without going through ordinary probate. But that doesn't eliminate the expenses of owning a home. Someone must keep the property insured, maintain it, pay its taxes, and handle any outstanding mortgage.

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Usually, the trustee takes responsibility for managing those expenses using trust assets. However, the answer gets more complicated when the trust lacks cash, relatives occupy the property, or the estate and trust own different assets.

The house might have a new legal owner, but the financial responsibilities don't disappear. And a family disagreement over who pays the electric bill can become surprisingly complicated.

A living trust typically names a trustee to manage its assets. While the original owner remains alive and capable, that person often serves as trustee. After death or incapacity, a successor trustee takes over according to the trust document. If the trust owns the house, the successor trustee generally handles its financial and administrative responsibilities. That includes arranging mortgage payments, paying property taxes, maintaining insurance, and protecting the property.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) explains that trustees must manage trust money and property carefully. Their responsibilities can include paying bills, managing bank accounts, paying taxes, obtaining insurance, and maintaining assets. They also must follow the trust's instructions and applicable state law.

This doesn't mean the trustee personally inherits every expense. The trustee manages trust property in a fiduciary capacity, which means the money generally comes from the trust rather than the trustee's personal checking account. For example, suppose a couple transfers their home and some savings into a revocable living trust. One spouse dies, and the surviving spouse continues living there. The successor trustee might need to arrange payments and paperwork, depending on the trust's terms and the surviving spouse's role.

The trustee also needs to keep records. Mixing personal money with trust funds creates unnecessary headaches and can raise questions about whether the trustee fulfilled their responsibilities.

A house inside a trust can still carry a mortgage. Transferring ownership into a living trust doesn't automatically erase the loan or excuse payments. The mortgage lender retains its security interest in the property. If payments stop, the lender can pursue foreclosure under the loan agreement and applicable law.

However, an inherited ownership interest doesn't automatically make someone personally responsible for the deceased borrower's mortgage debt. Federal mortgage servicing regulations provide protections for certain confirmed successors in interest. Unless they assume the mortgage obligation under state law, they generally don't have to use their personal assets to repay the debt. The lender can still enforce its lien against the house.

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That distinction can make a big difference for someone inheriting a home with a substantial mortgage. The CFPB also explains that confirmed successors in interest can receive mortgage information and make payments without necessarily refinancing or assuming personal liability. A successor trustee should contact the mortgage servicer, explain the owner's death, and ask which documents establish authority over the property. The servicer may request a death certificate, trust documentation, or other ownership records.

Ignoring the lender because the family hasn't finished its paperwork can create an expensive problem. The mortgage doesn't wait for everyone to agree on who gets the guest bedroom.

Mortgage payments tend to get the most attention, but they aren't the only expenses waiting for the new trustee. Property taxes continue according to the local tax schedule. Homeowners insurance needs to remain in force, and utilities may need to stay connected while the property remains occupied or awaits a sale. Then there's maintenance. A leaking roof, broken furnace, dead refrigerator, or fallen tree won't politely wait until the beneficiaries receive their inheritance.

The trustee generally uses trust funds for legitimate property expenses when the trust authorizes those payments and the expenses serve the trust's interests. That might include routine repairs, insurance premiums, property taxes, and necessary maintenance.

Insurance deserves particular care if nobody plans to live in the house. A vacant property can create different insurance considerations, depending on the policy. The trustee should contact the insurer and explain the change in occupancy rather than assume the existing coverage works exactly as before.

Even relatively small expenses can accumulate. A house might need winterization, lawn care, security monitoring, or regular inspections while the family decides what happens next. The trustee should document those payments and retain receipts. Beneficiaries have a legitimate interest in knowing how the trust spends money, especially when the house represents a large share of their eventual inheritance.

Here's an awkward situation: The trust owns a $450,000 house but has only $3,000 in its bank account. The property looks valuable on paper, but its ownership doesn't automatically produce money for monthly bills. A house cannot write its own insurance check, however impressive the kitchen renovation might be.

The trustee may need to consider available options under the trust document and state law. These could include using other trust assets, collecting rental income when permitted, arranging an appropriate loan, or selling the property. If the house belongs to the trust but other assets belong to the probate estate, the trustee cannot simply treat both pools of money as interchangeable. The executor and trustee have separate responsibilities, even when the same person holds both positions.

The IRS describes a personal representative's general duties as collecting estate assets, paying creditors, and distributing what remains to beneficiaries.

A trustee also shouldn't assume that beneficiaries must contribute their personal money to keep the property afloat. Family members can voluntarily agree to help, but their obligations depend on ownership, contracts, and applicable law. If the property needs expensive repairs or carries substantial debt, selling it might make more financial sense than draining the trust to preserve a house nobody intends to keep.

A trust-owned home can create another wrinkle when a beneficiary continues living in it. Does the trust pay every expense, including electricity, cable, groceries, and landscaping? Not necessarily. The trust document may establish occupancy rights or spell out which expenses the resident must cover. A separate written agreement may also address responsibility for utilities, routine maintenance, and repairs.

For example, a daughter might receive permission to occupy her parents' trust-owned home for several years. The trust could cover property taxes and homeowners insurance while she pays utilities and ordinary household expenses. Another trust might require the occupant to contribute toward maintenance or other costs. The arrangement depends on its terms and applicable law.

Trustees must also treat beneficiaries fairly under their fiduciary responsibilities. Allowing one beneficiary to enjoy free housing while other beneficiaries shoulder the financial consequences could create disputes.

A clear written arrangement helps prevent arguments over everything from a replacement water heater to the monthly electric bill.

The smartest approach involves separating three questions: Who owns the house, who controls the money, and who actually lives there? Those roles don't always belong to the same person. The trustee manages trust assets, the executor handles probate estate responsibilities, and an occupying beneficiary may have separate financial obligations.

Before distributing assets, the trustee should review the trust document, identify available funds, contact the mortgage servicer, and confirm insurance coverage. Keeping detailed records also helps beneficiaries understand where the money goes.

If the trust lacks sufficient cash or beneficiaries disagree about expenses, an estate-planning attorney can explain the available options under state law.

The best inheritance isn't necessarily the house that stays in the family longest. It's the one that doesn't leave the family fighting over who forgot to pay the property taxes.

Would you rather inherit a family home with ongoing expenses or receive your share of the proceeds after a sale?