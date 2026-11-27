CRINIS Spray For External Use Against Hair Loss In Men And Women
(MENAFN- RCTT) The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds offers to consumers a "CRINIS" spray - topical product for men and women designed to combat hair loss and stimulate new hair growth without causing systemic side effects under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description A topical spray for hair loss, such as "CRINIS," offers a practical solution for addressing alopecia (hair loss) in both men and women.
The significance of the "CRINIS" spray.
1. Addressing hair loss:
- Hair loss is a common issue that can be triggered by stress, hormonal changes, aging, genetics, or environmental factors. The CRINIS spray can help combat this by strengthening hair follicles and stimulating hair growth.
2. Universal application:
- The spray is suitable for both men and women, making it a versatile option for a wide range of users.
3. Targeted, localized action:
- The product acts directly on the scalp, avoiding systemic effects on the body and minimizing the risk of side effects.
4. Strengthening hair structure:
- The formula may contain ingredients that nourish the hair, making it stronger, thicker, and more resistant to damage.
5. Psychological support:
- Hair loss often causes psychological distress and a loss of self-confidence. Using an effective product like "CRINIS" can help improve one's appearance and boost self-esteem.
Relevance to Belarus.
1. Prevalence of hair loss:
- In Belarus, as in many other countries, hair loss is a widespread concern. It is often linked to factors such as stress, environmental conditions (e.g., air pollution), and poor nutrition.
2. Demand for effective anti-alopecia solutions:
- In recent years, there has been a growing interest in products designed to combat hair loss, particularly among middle-aged men and women.
3. Support for domestic production:
- Developing and manufacturing such products in Belarus can strengthen the country's position in the market for cosmetic and therapeutic products, while also reducing reliance on imports.
4. Environmental factors:
- Given the climatic conditions in Belarus (cold winters, temperature fluctuations), people's hair is frequently subjected to stress, making products designed to strengthen it particularly relevant.
5. Prevention of age-related changes:
- The "CRINIS" spray may be useful not only for treating alopecia but also for preventing age-related hair thinning and hair loss.
6. Development of the market for cosmetic and therapeutic products:
- The introduction of such products contributes to the growth of the dermocosmetic market and stimulates interest in innovative hair care solutions.
"CRINIS" helps prevent hair loss in both men and women and stimulates the growth of new hair, all without causing systemic side effects. In just one month, it can reduce hair loss by up to 85%. It leaves hair follicles vibrant and healthy, while restoring shine and structure from root to tip. Form: spray (a hydro-alcoholic extract derived from plant-based raw materials) for external use. Volume: 100 ml. Ingredients: red pepper, nettle, St. John's wort, calendula, 60% alcohol, and distilled water.
Instructions for use (view here). (in Russian)
Information is available on the website of the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds here. (Switch to English) Advantages and Innovations Benefits of implementation in Belarus.
- Increased accessibility of effective products for combating hair loss.
- Reduction in the level of psychological distress among the population.
- Development of a domestic industry for cosmetic and therapeutic products.
- Strengthening of Belarus's position in the international dermocosmetics market. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development "CRINIS" spray (an aqueous-alcoholic extract derived from plant raw materials; a 100% natural product; EAEU Declaration No. BY/112 11.01. TR009 122.01 15129, registration date: September 12, 2024 ) for external use. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Retail
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.21.20 - Manufacture of pharmaceutical preparations
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds is a leading scientific institution specializing in vitaminology, the study of molecular mechanisms regulating metabolism (both in health and disease), the biochemistry of alcohol and drug dependence, neurochemistry, and pharmacology.
The Institute's core activities include:
- Conducting fundamental and applied research into the pathogenesis of diseases affecting the liver, cardiovascular system, and endocrine system, as well as alcohol dependence and pathological conditions linked to essential micronutrient deficiencies or stress. This research aims to develop methods for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of these conditions.
- Developing innovative medicinal products, vitamin preparations, and dietary supplements, as well as creating methods for isolating and purifying biologically active compounds from medicinal plant raw materials, including the establishment of laboratory-scale production for the pharmaceutical industry.
The Institute has developed unique technologies for producing dry extracts from medicinal plants and aromatic herbs, which serve as components for:
- The production of dietary supplements;
- The food industry;
- The perfume industry.
The Institute also offers custom production of highly processed and purified plant-based extracts, suitable for use as analytical standards.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds (part of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus) specializes in the development and manufacture of diagnostic reagent kits for biochemical and hematological analysis, as well as kits for detecting malignant neoplasms and infectious diseases, and for assessing thyroid and reproductive function.
The kits developed and manufactured by the Institute deliver consistently reproducible and accurate results at an affordable price. The organization's strategy is focused on innovation-driven development. Reagent kits can be used with semi-automated and automated laboratory systems, as well as for manual testing procedures. Adaptations for automated analyzers can be provided upon request.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus represents leading global manufacturers of reagents and materials within the Republic of Belarus. It also offers products manufactured in-house under the brand name "Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus."
The Institute's mission is to meet the needs of the scientific community by providing high-quality research reagents at optimal prices, thereby helping to conserve budgetary funds.
Official website of the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing "CRINIS" spray - a topical product for men and women designed to combat hair loss and stimulate new hair growth without causing systemic side effects under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in acquiring "CRINIS" spray - a topical product for men and women designed to combat hair loss and stimulate new hair growth without causing systemic side effects under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
The significance of the "CRINIS" spray.
1. Addressing hair loss:
- Hair loss is a common issue that can be triggered by stress, hormonal changes, aging, genetics, or environmental factors. The CRINIS spray can help combat this by strengthening hair follicles and stimulating hair growth.
2. Universal application:
- The spray is suitable for both men and women, making it a versatile option for a wide range of users.
3. Targeted, localized action:
- The product acts directly on the scalp, avoiding systemic effects on the body and minimizing the risk of side effects.
4. Strengthening hair structure:
- The formula may contain ingredients that nourish the hair, making it stronger, thicker, and more resistant to damage.
5. Psychological support:
- Hair loss often causes psychological distress and a loss of self-confidence. Using an effective product like "CRINIS" can help improve one's appearance and boost self-esteem.
Relevance to Belarus.
1. Prevalence of hair loss:
- In Belarus, as in many other countries, hair loss is a widespread concern. It is often linked to factors such as stress, environmental conditions (e.g., air pollution), and poor nutrition.
2. Demand for effective anti-alopecia solutions:
- In recent years, there has been a growing interest in products designed to combat hair loss, particularly among middle-aged men and women.
3. Support for domestic production:
- Developing and manufacturing such products in Belarus can strengthen the country's position in the market for cosmetic and therapeutic products, while also reducing reliance on imports.
4. Environmental factors:
- Given the climatic conditions in Belarus (cold winters, temperature fluctuations), people's hair is frequently subjected to stress, making products designed to strengthen it particularly relevant.
5. Prevention of age-related changes:
- The "CRINIS" spray may be useful not only for treating alopecia but also for preventing age-related hair thinning and hair loss.
6. Development of the market for cosmetic and therapeutic products:
- The introduction of such products contributes to the growth of the dermocosmetic market and stimulates interest in innovative hair care solutions.
"CRINIS" helps prevent hair loss in both men and women and stimulates the growth of new hair, all without causing systemic side effects. In just one month, it can reduce hair loss by up to 85%. It leaves hair follicles vibrant and healthy, while restoring shine and structure from root to tip. Form: spray (a hydro-alcoholic extract derived from plant-based raw materials) for external use. Volume: 100 ml. Ingredients: red pepper, nettle, St. John's wort, calendula, 60% alcohol, and distilled water.
Instructions for use (view here). (in Russian)
Information is available on the website of the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds here. (Switch to English) Advantages and Innovations Benefits of implementation in Belarus.
- Increased accessibility of effective products for combating hair loss.
- Reduction in the level of psychological distress among the population.
- Development of a domestic industry for cosmetic and therapeutic products.
- Strengthening of Belarus's position in the international dermocosmetics market. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development "CRINIS" spray (an aqueous-alcoholic extract derived from plant raw materials; a 100% natural product; EAEU Declaration No. BY/112 11.01. TR009 122.01 15129, registration date: September 12, 2024 ) for external use. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group BioChemTech
Healthcare
Materials
Retail
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1970 NACE keywords C.21.20 - Manufacture of pharmaceutical preparations
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds is a leading scientific institution specializing in vitaminology, the study of molecular mechanisms regulating metabolism (both in health and disease), the biochemistry of alcohol and drug dependence, neurochemistry, and pharmacology.
The Institute's core activities include:
- Conducting fundamental and applied research into the pathogenesis of diseases affecting the liver, cardiovascular system, and endocrine system, as well as alcohol dependence and pathological conditions linked to essential micronutrient deficiencies or stress. This research aims to develop methods for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of these conditions.
- Developing innovative medicinal products, vitamin preparations, and dietary supplements, as well as creating methods for isolating and purifying biologically active compounds from medicinal plant raw materials, including the establishment of laboratory-scale production for the pharmaceutical industry.
The Institute has developed unique technologies for producing dry extracts from medicinal plants and aromatic herbs, which serve as components for:
- The production of dietary supplements;
- The food industry;
- The perfume industry.
The Institute also offers custom production of highly processed and purified plant-based extracts, suitable for use as analytical standards.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds (part of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus) specializes in the development and manufacture of diagnostic reagent kits for biochemical and hematological analysis, as well as kits for detecting malignant neoplasms and infectious diseases, and for assessing thyroid and reproductive function.
The kits developed and manufactured by the Institute deliver consistently reproducible and accurate results at an affordable price. The organization's strategy is focused on innovation-driven development. Reagent kits can be used with semi-automated and automated laboratory systems, as well as for manual testing procedures. Adaptations for automated analyzers can be provided upon request.
The Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus represents leading global manufacturers of reagents and materials within the Republic of Belarus. It also offers products manufactured in-house under the brand name "Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus."
The Institute's mission is to meet the needs of the scientific community by providing high-quality research reagents at optimal prices, thereby helping to conserve budgetary funds.
Official website of the Institute of Biochemistry of Biologically Active Compounds. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing "CRINIS" spray - a topical product for men and women designed to combat hair loss and stimulate new hair growth without causing systemic side effects under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in acquiring "CRINIS" spray - a topical product for men and women designed to combat hair loss and stimulate new hair growth without causing systemic side effects under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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