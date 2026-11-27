MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Passwords and API keys now travel under lattice-based, post-quantum encryption and self-destruct once read

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SparkVault, the quantum-safe cryptographic layer for business, today announced that Sparks, its secure secret sharing tool, is now free on every account. Sparks give teams a secure way to share passwords, API keys, private notes and small files under post-quantum encryption.Credentials change hands daily over email and team chat, where they can sit for years, readable by anyone who later breaks into either account. A Spark keeps each secret out of inboxes and chat history. Sparks are built mostly for businesses moving credentials between staff, contractors and customers, and they work just as well for anyone sending a password to family.SparkVault encrypts each secret and creates a one-time link. The secret self-destructs once read, and an unread Spark expires on a timer the sender sets. Invite-only Sparks open only after the recipient verifies an email address or phone number. Teams send Sparks from the SparkVault console, Slack or the API.Sparks are one part of a larger platform. Software ships faster than teams can review it, and new tools get wired into old systems in a hurry, so one stolen admin session or leaky integration can expose years of customer records. SparkVault is the security fabric for that fragile world: a cryptography layer that brings near-paranoid, quantum-safe encryption to a company's files, sign-ins, support requests and app data. Most companies add security one tool at a time, each with its own gaps. With SparkVault, every new app or workflow starts with the same protection.Attackers can harvest encrypted data today and decrypt it once quantum computers mature. SparkVault protects stored data with lattice-based, post-quantum cryptography, including ML-KEM-1024.Secure File Storage, the core of the platform, is highly secure storage for files too important for Google Drive or Dropbox. Serious teams in any industry make SparkVault the secure layer for every sensitive file they hold: scanned driver's licenses, Social Security numbers, HR files, client information, contracts, case evidence and confidential research. Each file is encrypted on the way in and decrypted only for authorized downloads, so teams work with protected files without building cryptography into their own tools.Files sit in encrypted Vaults with the tools teams already know: folders, search, reusable sharing links and one-time links with public, verified or invite-only access. Clients and partners can submit signed agreements, identity documents and other files through a hosted upload portal without browsing the Vault, and an audit trail records uploads, downloads, sharing changes and link visits.Every Vault is Triple Zero-Trust by default, with the same encryption on every account. Opening one takes three independent keys: one held by SparkVault, one in tamper-resistant cryptographic hardware and one controlled by the customer. SparkVault keeps no copy of a self-managed Vault key. Teammates and automations get delegated keys the owner can revoke, and sealing a Vault ends its open sessions.Secure Identity adds passwordless sign-in to customer-facing apps, with passkeys, one-time codes, sign-in links or social login. Customers have no password to forget, reuse or lose in a breach, and the company keeps control of its user records.Support tickets often carry account details, statements and screenshots of internal systems, which an ordinary help desk leaves readable to anyone with a stolen agent login. Secure Help Desk encrypts tickets, internal notes and attachments, down to subjects and requester details, for customer and employee requests.Secure Notify delivers confidential messages and approvals with a signed receipt for each response. Structured Ingots keeps sensitive app data, such as member profiles and credit applications, in encrypted records an app reads one field at a time.SparkVault is SOC 2 Type II Compliant, independent security firms run penetration tests on it monthly, and customer data is stored in the United States.Sign up for SparkVault at .About SparkVaultSparkVault is the quantum-safe cryptographic layer for business, based in Atlanta, GA. Companies weave its near-paranoid encryption into their operations and apps, then leave security to SparkVault and focus on the product they sell. The platform includes highly secure storage for confidential files, passwordless sign-in, an encrypted help desk, Sparks for sharing passwords and API keys, confidential notices that recipients verify before reading, and encrypted records for sensitive app data.Website:Newsroom: /newsroom/press-releases/sparks-free-secret-sharingLinkedIn:X:Medium: @sparkvaultsecurityMedia contactSparkVault PR...###

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SparkVault Makes Sparks, Its Post-Quantum Secret Sharing, Free for Every Business and Individual News Provided By SparkVault LLC November 27, 2026, 18:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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