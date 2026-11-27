Rachel J. Lithgow at Published with Guest, Photo Courtesy of Stefano Giovannini

Rachel J. Lithgow and Guests at Published, Photo Courtesy of Stefano Giovannini

Rachel J. Lithgow book signing with Guest, Photo Courtesy of Stefano Giovannini

Both heartbreaking and laugh-out-loud funny, the book offers a candid look at personal reinvention and the chaos of modern relationships.

- Rachel J. Lithgow

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned author, historian, and cultural leader Rachel J. Lithgow hosted a book signing event on Thursday, November 13th, 2026, at Published in Huntington, New York to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her debut memoir, My Year of Really Bad Dates. The event was open to the public and copies of the book were availabe for purchase and signing.

During the event, guests mingled while enjoying a selection of refreshments, a full bar, beautifully curated cheese boards, coffee service and an assortment of delicious pastries, adding to the warm and festive ambiance.

The entertaining evening spotlighted Lithgow's memoir, My Year of Really Bad Dates, a fearless, funny deep dive into life after divorce. With her signature wit and unfiltered honesty, Lithgow chronicles the highs and cringe-worthy lows of reentering the dating world after the end of a high-profile Hollywood marriage. Both heartbreaking and laugh-out-loud funny, the book offers a candid look at personal reinvention and the chaos of modern relationships -a must-read for anyone who has ever swiped right in search of a fresh start. The audiobook adds another layer of nostalgia and pop-culture appeal, featuring actress Jodie Sweetin, best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner on Full House and Fuller House, as narrator.

The event featured an engaging conversation between Lithgow and Heather Ross, followed by a Q&A session that gave attendees an opportunity to hear more about the inspiration behind the memoir, Lithgow's personal experiences, and her perspective on dating and reinvention. Guests also had the opportunity to meet the author and have their copies of the book signed.

About Rachel J. Lithgow

Born in upsate New York and now based on Long Island, Rachel J. Lithgow is a mother of two who has spent more than three decades leading some of the world's most prominent cultural institutions. A respected historian and former executive, her writing has appeared in The New York Times, Time, The Huffington Post, and The Jerusalem Post, among other publications. With her debut memoir, Lithgow embarked on a bold new chapter in a career defined by transformation, leadership, and her unrelenting commitment to truth and storytelling.

A celebrated writer with a distinctive perspective, Rachel brings a unique voice to the dating-memoir genre. As the former daughter-in-law of iconic actor John Lithgow, she writes with refreshing candor, self-awareness, and humor. Her approach offers a rare combination of honesty without self-pity and wit without detachment.

Book Details

Title: My Year of Really Bad Dates

Purchase: Amazon – My Year of Really Bad Dates

Instagram: @iamrachellithgow

Website:

Christine Montanti

Christine Montanti Public Relations

+1 631-470-5987

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Renowned Author Rachel J. Lithgow Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of My Year of Really Bad Dates at Published News Provided By Christine Montanti Public Relations November 27, 2026, 18:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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