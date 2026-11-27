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Saudi visual artist Shalimar Sharbatly has praised the humanitarian initiative launched by His Excellency Counselor Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to donate EGP 43 million in support of the families of those killed and injured in the road accident on the Ring Road in the Warraq area.

Counselor Turki Alalshikh had announced the allocation of EGP 30 million to support the families of those who lost their lives in the accident, in addition to EGP 13 million for the injured, bringing the total contribution to EGP 43 million. The initiative reflects a commitment to standing by those affected in the aftermath of the tragic incident.

Expressing her appreciation, Sharbatly shared a heartfelt message through her official Facebook account, praising Counselor Turki Alalshikh and highlighting the profound impact of his humanitarian efforts.“God bless you, Your Excellency Counselor Turki Alalshikh. How wonderful you are when you help and stand by others with such gentleness, calmness, and compassion. You touch the hearts of millions when goodness follows your path and blossoms in the lives of so many. May you and your generosity continue to flourish wherever you go,” she wrote.

Sharbatly's remarks came in response to criticism that followed the announcement of the initiative. She reaffirmed her support for humanitarian efforts aimed at helping those in need, supporting affected families, and alleviating the suffering of victims and survivors. She added:“Do not pay attention to those who harbor resentment or those who neither wish others well nor do good themselves. Keep moving forward on the path of goodness. May God be with you.”

Sharbatly's praise highlights the humanitarian significance of the initiative and underscores the enduring importance of solidarity, compassion, and collective responsibility, emphasizing that the initiative embodies the values of generosity, and standing alongside those affected during times of hardship. It also serves as a reminder that acts of kindness transcend borders and differences, carrying a universal message that resonates deeply in people's hearts.