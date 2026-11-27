MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Etihad Rail's Liwa and Madinat Zayed stations in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra Region were inaugurated today, following the completion of construction works, with both stations ready to begin operations. The stations will welcome passengers from November 30, 2026.

The journey from Abu Dhabi to Madinat Zayed will take approximately 55 minutes, while the journey from Abu Dhabi to Liwa will take approximately one hour and 20 minutes. The opening of the two stations takes on particular significance ahead of the Liwa International Festival 2027, which will take place in Al Dhafra Region from December 11, 2026 until January 2, 2027.

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To meet anticipated demand and accommodate visitors travelling to the festival, Etihad Rail will operate eight trips daily to and from Liwa Station, four outbound and four return, between December 9, 2026 and January 3, 2027.

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Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, inaugurated the stations, in the presence of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of Etihad Rail.

The leaders travelled aboard a passenger train from Madinat Zayed Station to Liwa Station, where they were briefed by Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, on the operational preparations to welcome passengers, the services that will be available to them, and the measures in place to facilitate passenger movement and ensure smooth journeys.

Upon arrival to Liwa Station, they also toured the station and reviewed its facilities and amenities. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed was accompanied by a number of officials and citizens from Al Dhafra Region.

With Liwa and Madinat Zayed stations commencing operations on 30 November, the number of stations served by Etihad Rail passenger trains will reach six within less than six months since the start of initial operations between Abu Dhabi and Fujairah on June 30, 2026, followed by the official launch of passenger rail services on September 30, which saw Dubai and Al Dhaid join the network. The remaining stations in Al Dhafra Region are set to open in early January 2027.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed said, "Al Dhafra is home to a rich historical and cultural heritage, alongside distinctive natural and tourism attractions. We look forward to the stations making the region's destinations more accessible and enabling more visitors to discover all that Al Dhafra has to offer."

Sheikh Theyab said, "With each new station, Etihad Rail's network extends further across the UAE, connecting the country from west to east and strengthening the role of rail in serving communities across its different regions. We will continue to expand the network with a long-term vision that responds to Al Dhafra Region's evolving needs and future ambitions."

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