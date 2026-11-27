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Ipas Africa Alliance, in collaboration with the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (the Commission), through its Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Women in Africa (SRRWA), will convene a Learning Retreat on“Evolving Jurisprudence and Implementation of Reproductive Rights in Africa”. The Retreat will be held from 29 November to 5 December 2026, in Cape Town, Republic of South Africa.

The Retreat is convened within the framework of the Commission's promotional and protective mandate pursuant to Article 45 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights. It also forms part of the Commission's ongoing efforts to advance the effective implementation of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa (the Maputo Protocol), particularly Article 14 on Health and Reproductive Rights.

Despite the progressive normative framework established by the Maputo Protocol and the progress made by several States Parties towards its domestication and implementation, significant challenges remain. Women and girls across the continent continue to face legal, policy, institutional and socio-cultural barriers to the full enjoyment of their sexual and reproductive health and rights. These challenges, alongside evolving regional and international jurisprudence, necessitate continued institutional reflection and engagement by the Commission.

The Retreat aims to deepen the understanding of Commissioners and relevant technical staff of the Secretariat of evolving jurisprudence and emerging issues relating to reproductive rights in Africa. It will provide a platform for exchanging experiences, evidence and good practices from across the continent. Particular attention will be given to implementation challenges, accountability mechanisms and opportunities for strengthening engagement with States Parties.

The Retreat will bring together Commissioners, technical staff of the Secretariat, reproductive rights experts, healthcare practitioners and representatives of partner organisations.

The outcomes of the Retreat are expected to inform and strengthen the Commission's promotional, protective and interpretative work on sexual and reproductive health and rights in Africa, including through the mandate of the SRRWA.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Commission on Human and People's Rights (ACHPR).