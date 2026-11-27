MENAFN - GetNews)Black Friday shopping usually means lots of open tabs, late nights checking store websites, and worrying that a better price is out there somewhere. Deal, a free shopping website powered by AI, wants to make that easier. Instead of searching store after store, shoppers just type what they want, and the website's AI does the searching for them.

For example, a shopper can type“best laptop under $600.” Deal then checks online stores and finds the best deals in seconds. It also explains each laptop in plain, simple words. Most product pages are full of confusing tech terms, like processor names and memory sizes. Deal skips the jargon and explains what those features actually mean, such as whether a laptop is good for schoolwork, streaming shows or editing photos. That way, shoppers understand exactly what they are buying and know they are getting a good price.

This kind of technology is called agentic AI. It does more than answer questions. It actually does tasks for people, like searching, comparing prices and explaining products, which can save hours of holiday shopping time.

Ask Instead of Search

Normally, finding a good deal takes work. Shoppers have to visit many stores, compare prices and read the fine print. Deal changes that. Shoppers describe what they want, how much they want to spend or who the gift is for, and the AI does the rest.

According to the company, Deal's AI checks thousands of stores every hour, looking for big discounts on electronics, clothing, jewelry, toys and home goods. It also checks each price at the store to make sure the deal is real.

This matters because some stores raise the“original” price before a sale, so the discount looks bigger than it really is. Deal is designed to catch these fake discounts. Every deal also gets a score, so shoppers can quickly see if it is truly a good deal or just clever advertising.

Made for the Biggest Shopping Week of the Year

Black Friday is November 27, and Deal has a special Black Friday section. It covers big stores like Walmart, Best Buy and Target, plus popular gifts like TVs, laptops, headphones, video games, smartwatches, vacuums, kitchen products and toys. The website also has buying guides and pages for different brands and stores.

The simple explanations are especially helpful when buying a gift that is hard to understand. A parent buying a first laptop for a student, or a grandparent picking out headphones for a teenager, can see the differences between choices without being a tech expert.

Free for Everyone

Deal is free and does not require an account. Shoppers can go to the website, type what they want and start seeing deals right away. There is nothing to sign up for, pay for or download.

Deal also finds deals on flights and hotels, so it can help with holiday gifts and holiday travel in one place.

For shoppers who want Black Friday savings without the late nights, endless tabs and confusing tech terms, Deal makes it simple: type what is needed, and let the AI find the deal and explain it clearly.

About Deal

Deal is a free shopping website that uses AI to find, check and score online deals from thousands of stores. It explains products in plain language so shoppers know exactly what they are buying. Deal also helps shoppers find deals on flights and hotels. No sign-up is required. Learn more at deal.