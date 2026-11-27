MENAFN - GetNews)The holidays are coming fast, and many people are still trying to book flights and hotels to see family and friends. The problem is that travel prices change all the time. A flight that costs one price in the morning can cost much more by the afternoon. Deal, a free shopping website powered by AI, is helping travelers find real deals on flights and hotels, just in time for Travel Tuesday.

What Is Travel Tuesday?

Travel Tuesday comes right after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, it falls on December 1. It has become one of the most popular days of the year for travel deals, with airlines, hotels and booking sites offering special prices. With so many offers popping up at once, it can be hard to tell which ones are actually good. That is where Deal comes in.

Just Type Where to Go

Planning a trip usually means checking many travel websites, comparing prices and hoping the best deal is not hiding somewhere else. Deal makes it simpler. Travelers just type what they want in plain words, like“cheap flights to Miami next month,” and the website's AI searches for the best deals.

This kind of technology is called agentic AI. It does more than answer questions. It actually does tasks for people, like searching and comparing prices, which can save hours of planning time.

Keeping Up With Changing Prices

Holiday travel prices go up and down quickly, especially in December. According to the company, Deal's AI checks for new deals every hour, so travelers have a better chance of spotting a good price when it appears instead of missing it.

Deal also checks prices to make sure deals are real. Some sales make a discount look bigger than it really is by showing a higher“original” price. Deal is designed to catch these fake discounts, and every deal gets a score so travelers can quickly see if it is truly worth booking.

Holiday Gifts and Holiday Travel in One Place

Deal is not just for travel. The same website also finds deals on electronics, clothing, toys, home products and more, and it has a special Black Friday section covering big stores like Walmart, Best Buy and Target. That means shoppers can buy holiday gifts and book the trip home in one place, without jumping between dozens of websites.

For families planning a holiday visit, a student heading home for winter break or friends booking a getaway, Deal takes a lot of the stress out of the process.

Free for Everyone

Deal is free and does not require an account. Travelers can go to the website, type where they want to go and start seeing deals right away. There is nothing to sign up for, pay for or download.

For anyone who wants to save on holiday travel without spending hours searching, Deal makes it simple: type the trip, and let the AI find the deal.

About Deal

Deal is a free shopping website that uses AI to find, check and score online deals from thousands of stores. It helps shoppers find deals on products, flights and hotels through simple, everyday language. No sign-up is required. Learn more at deal.