MENAFN - GetNews)Danny's Pet Care LLC Danny's Pet Care LLC, a pet sitter in Washington, DC, is open on Saturdays, including Small Business Saturday after Thanksgiving. Pet owners within its 5- to 10-mile service radius can book care from a local small business that weekend.

WASHINGTON, DC - Nov. 27, 2026 - Danny's Pet Care LLC, a Washington pet sitter, keeps Saturday hours, so it will be working on Small Business Saturday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The company serves pet owners within a 5- to 10-mile radius. Reach it at 202-905-4684 or dannyspetcare.

Small Business Saturday falls two days after Thanksgiving. Households inside the service area can book pet sitting with a local small business that day.

Key takeaways:



Small Business Saturday is the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Danny's Pet Care is open on Saturdays, including Small Business Saturday.

The service area covers a 5- to 10-mile radius. Call 202-905-4684 or visit dannyspetcare to ask about booking.

Saturday hours over a holiday weekend

The Saturday schedule holds through Thanksgiving weekend. Owners with plans over the long weekend can reach a nearby pet sitter on Saturday instead of waiting until the following week.

Who does the service area cover?

Danny's Pet Care takes clients within a 5- to 10-mile radius. That range decides who can book. Households inside it can call 202-905-4684 or go to dannyspetcare to check openings for the Saturday after Thanksgiving or any other Saturday.

Why Small Business Saturday matters locally

The day asks shoppers to choose small, local businesses. Residents near Danny's Pet Care can take part by booking pet sitting close to home. Their money goes to a business that works inside the same 5- to 10-mile area it serves.

About Danny's Pet Care LLC

Danny's Pet Care LLC is a pet sitting business in the nation's capital. It serves a 5- to 10-mile radius and is open on Saturdays. Call 202-905-4684 or learn more at dannyspetcare.