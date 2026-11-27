MENAFN - GetNews) With political tensions running high, persuasion expert Michelle Bowden shares five simple ways to navigate family disagreements and keep Christmas peaceful.

Sydney, NSW - Nov. 27, 2026 - With the US midterm elections dominating headlines and opinions running hot here at home, Australian persuasion expert and author Michelle Bowden says this Christmas could be one of the most divisive yet around the family table.

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"Politics has become personal," says Bowden, author of How to Connect (Wiley). "People aren't just disagreeing about policy. They're feeling judged by the people they love. But you don't have to agree with someone to get on with them. You just have to understand them."

Bowden has spent nearly 30 years teaching leaders, salespeople and teams how to persuade ethically. She says the same skills that work in the boardroom can save Christmas lunch.

Her five tips for calmer conversations this festive season:

1. Listen to understand, not to reply. Most arguments happen because both people are waiting for their turn to talk. Ask, "What makes that important to you?" and really listen to the answer.

2. Find the value underneath. Behind most political views are values everyone shares, like safety, fairness and family. Talk about those first.

3. Agree on something before you disagree. "We both want what's best for the kids" opens a door that "You're wrong" slams shut.

4. Know the difference between persuading and winning. If your goal is to win, everyone loses. If your goal is to understand each other, everyone gets to enjoy dessert.

5. Have an exit line ready. "I can see we feel differently, and that's OK. Who wants more pavlova?" Changing the subject gracefully is a skill, not a defeat."The people around your table matter more than being right," says Bowden. "Christmas is a chance to practise connection, and it's a skill anyone can learn." Michelle Bowden is available for interview.

About Michelle Bowden

Michelle Bowden is a Sydney-based keynote speaker and one of Australia's leading experts in ethical persuasion. She is the author of How to Present, How to Persuade and How to Connect (Wiley), and the creator of the Persuasion Smart Profile®. For nearly 30 years, she has helped people at work and at home get on with anyone. rel="nofollow sponsored" href="" co