MENAFN - GetNews)Top-Rated Roofing Contractor - Fort Worth, TX - 2026 A Star Roofing of Texas has been recognized by Meritly based on a public customer review record of 5 stars from 105 reviews, earning the company Top-Rated Roofing Contractor status in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth, United States - Nov. 27, 2026 - A 5-star rating from 105 customer reviews has earned A Star Roofing of Texas recognition from Meritly as a Top-Rated Roofing Contractor in Fort Worth. The recognition reflects the public customer review record the company had accumulated at the time of the award. Owner Jimbo Lesjak acknowledged the recognition, attributing it to the company's approach to customer service and project delivery.

Meritly is a platform that recognizes local businesses based on their public customer review records. The award given to A Star Roofing of Texas is based on the company's documented 5-star rating across 105 customer reviews. The platform uses publicly available review data to identify businesses that have established strong records of customer feedback. A Star Roofing of Texas met the criteria for the Top-Rated Roofing Contractor designation in the Fort Worth market based on this review performance.

Who is A Star Roofing in Fort Worth?

A Star Roofing of Texas is a family-owned roofing contractor that has operated in the Fort Worth area with 16 years of industry experience from owner Jimbo Lesjak. The company is a licensed general contractor that is licensed, insured, and registered. A Star Roofing of Texas is a certified GAF roofing contractor and maintains FAA-licensed drone pilot credentials for inspections. The business serves residential and commercial clients in the Fort Worth community.

The company provides full roof replacements and roof repairs for properties throughout the Fort Worth area. A Star Roofing of Texas works on roofs of all kinds and provides workmanship warranties on its projects. The contractor uses materials it characterizes as high quality across all installations. As a licensed general contractor, the company handles both new roof installations and repair work for existing structures. More information is available on the company's website.

"Here before the Storm, Here after the storm- meaning we are not storm chasers that do roofs and then shut the company down," Lesjak said. "We are a local company. Also we have the belief that if Jesus Christ won't do it, we won't do it."

A Star Roofing of Texas also received recognition from the American Roofing Contractors Organization in the same year as the Meritly award. The company was ranked number three in the June Business Rate Award for roofing contractors by Momentum, adding to its record of industry recognition.

About A Star Roofing of Texas

A Star Roofing of Texas is a family-owned roofing contractor serving Fort Worth. The company provides roof replacement and repair services and is a certified GAF roofing contractor and licensed general contractor with 16 years of roofing industry experience. More information is available on the company website.