MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. Julie Wilburn receives Honorary Doctor of Education in Educational Management and Training from GSFEN Business School UK. The award recognizes her contributions to global education.

LONDON, UK - Nov. 27, 2026 - Dr. Julie Wilburn was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Education in Educational Management and Training by GSFEN Business School UK. The ceremony, held in London, acknowledged Dr. Wilburn's significant contributions to the field of education on an international scale.

The honorary degree recognizes Dr. Wilburn's extensive career dedicated to improving educational systems worldwide. Her efforts have focused on developing innovative training programs that enhance educational management practices globally. Her work has not only revolutionized how educational systems operate but has also set a precedent for future educational leaders to follow.

GSFEN Business School UK, known for its commitment to fostering leadership and ethical practices in education, selected Dr. Wilburn for her outstanding achievements and dedication to advancing educational standards. The institution takes pride in its rigorous selection process for honorary degrees, ensuring that recipients like Dr. Wilburn epitomize the values and mission of the school, which include promoting sustainable development and humanitarian causes through education.

Dr. Wilburn has played a pivotal role in various international educational initiatives, collaborating with educators and policymakers to implement effective training methodologies. Her leadership has been instrumental in driving educational reforms that emphasize quality and accessibility. She has worked tirelessly with institutions across continents, facilitating partnerships that have led to significant improvements in educational delivery and outcomes.

“Dr. Wilburn's contributions to educational management and training have set new benchmarks in the industry,” said Professor Blessing Lawal, President of GSFEN Business School UK.“Her visionary approach and commitment to education reform have inspired many, and we are honored to recognize her achievements with this award.” Professor Blessing highlighted that Dr. Wilburn's impact goes beyond conventional metrics, influencing both policy and practice in diverse educational settings.

GSFEN Business School UK offers a range of postgraduate programs and honorary doctoral degrees, aiming to develop leaders who are equipped to address global educational challenges. The school partners with international organizations to ensure its curriculum and initiatives reflect the latest advancements in educational management and training. These collaborations have resulted in a comprehensive educational framework that adapts to the evolving demands of the educational landscape.

In the current global education market, there is an increasing demand for leaders who can navigate complex challenges and drive sustainable change. GSFEN Business School UK responds to this need by equipping its students and honorary degree recipients with the necessary skills and knowledge to make a tangible impact in their respective fields.

About GSFEN Business School UK

GSFEN Business School UK is a not-for-profit postgraduate institution and the academic and ceremonial arm of GSFEN Worldwide Ltd. It develops leaders through online postgraduate diplomas, honorary doctoral programmes, and initiatives focused on sustainable development and humanitarian causes. Its international partnerships and professional affiliations support its commitment to quality, ethical practice, and innovation in education.