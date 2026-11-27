MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Eight people were injured in an enemy attack in Pisochyn. Three of them are children. Medical personnel are providing the necessary assistance,” the statement said.

Russian droneon Kremenchuk injures two

As Ukrinform reported, three people were injured in a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district in the morning of November 27.