Russian Attack On Pisochyn In Kharkiv Region Leaves Eight Injured, Including Three Children
“Eight people were injured in an enemy attack in Pisochyn. Three of them are children. Medical personnel are providing the necessary assistance,” the statement said.Read also: Russian drone attack on Kremenchuk injures two
As Ukrinform reported, three people were injured in a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district in the morning of November 27.
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