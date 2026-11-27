MENAFN - UkrinForm) Martin Kupka, leader of the Czech opposition and head of the Civic Democratic Party (ODS), said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Support for Ukraine is important for the Czech Republic and the whole of Europe. It is not only a key expression of solidarity and a practical demonstration of that solidarity, but also an extremely important condition for Europe's secure future,” the Czech politician said.

He said it was absolutely clear to him that if Vladimir Putin was not stopped at Ukraine's borders, he would advance further. Putin did not even conceal this, the Czech MP noted.

He recalled that one of the demands made as part of the so-called peace negotiations was a return to the European security system that existed before 1997. In other words, this would effectively mean going back to the situation in 1997, when the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary were not yet members of NATO, even though 13 more countries have joined the Alliance since then.

“This is effectively a call to return to a NATO model without 16 important members. This is nothing less than a direct manifestation of diplomatic aggression... One might think that such demands could not be taken seriously, yet they are being put forward in all seriousness. And it is essential to make clear what lies behind them... It is perfectly clear that when an aggressor states its true will and intentions so openly and unequivocally, everyone must remain on alert,” Kupka stressed.

He added that this demand was not only unacceptable to the overwhelming majority of people in the Czech Republic but also provided clear evidence of Vladimir Putin's aggressiveness and confirmation of his true intentions.

He also assured that most Czechs understood the situation and firmly stood with Ukraine. As for politicians currently in opposition, they were unanimous in their support for Ukraine and would continue to pressure the governing coalition to increase assistance to the country facing Russian aggression.

Tusk urges V4 partners to support Ukraine amid Russian aggression

As Ukrinform reported, Kupka visited Ukraine last week and delivered humanitarian aid to firefighters in Kyiv together with Team 4 Ukraine.