Ukrainian Forces Strike Russia's Latest Buk-M3 Air Defense System In Occupied Territory
“A Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system – the most advanced version of the Buk – was struck near the settlement of Kuroshany in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy uses this system to protect their force groupings in the south. There is now another gap in this air defense shield,” the statement said.
The strikes also targeted a Russian unit command post near Talove in the Luhansk region and a UAV command post near Selydove in the Donetsk region. It was from this facility that Russian forces directed drones against Ukrainian positions.
Russian military logistics facilities were also targeted. A fuel and lubricants depot was hit near Hrybuvakha in the Luhansk region, while a logistics depot in Luhansk caught fire following the strike. The extent of the damage is being assessed.Read also: Ukrainian forces thwart Russian advance attempts, destroy armor before it reaches front lines
As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed a concealed Russian army oil depot as part of Operation Hell-3.
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