Claude Says It Fixed Reported Fable 5.2 Issue
Anthropic PBC's Claude reported on Friday that it had fixed an issue with Claude Fable 5.2, the latest of the company's artificial intelligence (AI) tools designated for complex technology and science-oriented tasks.
According to Claude's status page, the issue was resolved after a fix deployment.
Previously, the status page displayed elevated errors on requests to Claude Fable 5.2, which were under investigation.
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