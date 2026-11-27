Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 12:46 PM EST - Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.: Announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Dr. Philip Toleikis as Chairman of the Corporation. The appointment is part of a planned succession aligned with the Corporation's new business plan, which is focused on growth and revenue generation. Dr. George Adams has resigned as Executive-Chairman of the Corporation and will join the Business Advisory Committee to continue to provide his guidance for the company. Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. shares V are trading up one cent at $0.07.
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