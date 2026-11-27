Asks BJP, PDP to approach court or NGT if they have evidence

Says FAA paper was not leaked and cheating attempts were foiled

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of fuelling the controversy over Sheshnag Lake for political gains ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, while challenging the two parties to approach the court or the National Green Tribunal (NGT) if they had evidence to support their allegations.

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Breaking his silence on the controversy, Omar accused the PDP and BJP of attempting to create communal divisions in Jammu and Kashmir over the Amarnath Yatra route.

“A machine had moved some soil to one side, away from Sheshnag Lake. But these parties are helping each other. The PDP and BJP want to pit one community against another with an eye on the Uttar Pradesh elections. They want to mislead the people of Jammu and Kashmir. If there is any substance in their claims, they should go to court or approach the National Green Tribunal. I will see how much merit there is in their evidence. But they will not do that. Instead, they are playing with people's sentiments through the media, and we will not allow them to do so,” he said.

The Chief Minister also challenged the BJP and PDP to produce evidence of alleged macadamisation of the Amarnath Yatra track, saying he was ready to face any inquiry.

“I don't resort to lies, nor am I someone who turns truth into falsehood and falsehood into truth for political gains. The BJP and its ink-pot party (PDP) are once again trying to create Hindu-Muslim discord in Jammu and Kashmir over the Amarnath Yatra route. They claim that the track has been macadamised and that bitumen has been laid. I challenge them to show even one foot of bitumen. I am ready to face any inquiry,” he said.

On the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) examination controversy, Omar defended the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), maintaining that the question paper had neither been leaked nor stolen and that attempts to cheat were detected and foiled inside examination centres.

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“The paper was not leaked. The paper was not stolen. The wrong people did not get jobs,” he said.

He said some candidates had attempted to take question papers out of examination halls and use wireless devices to obtain answers but were caught on the spot and arrested.

“Some people tried to cheat in the examination. I agree with this. Some people took the question paper out of the examination hall, used wireless devices and tried to obtain answers. But they were caught on the spot. They were arrested. They were stopped in the examination hall itself,” he said.

Omar said instead of appreciating the JKSSB for preventing malpractice, some people were criticising the Board and misleading aspirants through social media.

On the education front, the Chief Minister announced that the government would establish a degree college at Lahri-Bandhan, citing the difficulties faced by students in remote areas who have to travel long distances to pursue higher education.

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He said the nearest degree college for students from the area was located in Billawar, around 70 kilometres away, requiring nearly four hours of travel.

Omar said it was unfair to expect students from remote areas to compete with those in urban centres, where colleges were available within short distances.

He questioned the rationale behind establishing colleges in areas where existing institutions were located just seven to 15 kilometres apart and had enrolments of only 50 to 120 students, while students in far-flung areas continued to face difficulties accessing higher education.

“I assure the people of Lahri-Bandhan that I will sign the proposal for the establishment of your degree college,” he said.

He also assured the provision of a well-equipped library for local youth, saying the demand raised by the MLA would be included among the government's priorities for the coming year.

Highlighting educational initiatives in Bani, Omar said four laboratories for Botany, Geology, Physics and Chemistry had been inaugurated at the local degree college to facilitate science education.

He said students earlier had to travel nearly five hours to reach institutions in other areas, including Jammu, to pursue science subjects.

The laboratories have been equipped with the necessary infrastructure and facilities to enable students to study science locally, he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the construction of a 50-bed hostel for girl students at the degree college, saying the facility would help students from far-flung areas pursue higher education without having to travel long distances every day.

He credited the efforts of the local MLA and his ministerial colleagues, Sakina Itoo and Shamima Firdous, for taking the hostel project forward.

Omar said the government wanted to ensure that girls were not deprived of educational opportunities because of the difficulties faced by their families in sending them to distant institutions.

Speaking about healthcare facilities in remote areas, the Chief Minister acknowledged the shortage of doctors in health institutions, saying people had repeatedly complained that hospitals had buildings, beds and equipment but lacked medical staff.

He said doctors posted in such areas often left after a few days because of the absence of residential accommodation.

Omar thanked the local MLA and the doctors appointed in the area, saying the availability of medical staff would reduce the need for patients to travel elsewhere for routine treatment.(KNO)