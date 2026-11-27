MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced additional safeguards for upcoming examinations following attempts by unscrupulous elements to use unfair means in a recently held Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) examination.

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Under the revised measures, invigilation staff will be selected and deployed through randomisation by the concerned Deputy Commissioners from an identified pool. Examination centres will also be allotted to candidates through randomisation, while the admit-card download window has been shortened from seven days to three days before the examination.

The Board said examination security protocols had been reviewed in consultation with the Police Department. Magistrates will supervise candidate frisking and ensure that only authorised examination-duty staff enter the premises and that no one leaves before the examination concludes.

Centre observers will monitor the movement of invigilation staff and examination material. Unused or unissued question booklets and OMR sheets for absent candidates must be counted, packed and sealed inside examination halls under CCTV surveillance. The Board will also increase the number of jammers at centres in view of recent attempts involving sophisticated electronic gadgets

All deployed staff, including service providers, will be required to deposit mobile phones and other gadgets in designated control rooms, where the items will remain locked until the examination ends. CCTV coverage and live monitoring from JKSSB control rooms in Jammu and Srinagar will continue.

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The Board has directed that centre superintendents be permanent government officials, and that Deputy Commissioners constitute flying squads to monitor examination centres and nearby areas. District administrations will impose restrictions around centres under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and deploy police to prevent unnecessary movement.

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Candidates will not be allowed to park vehicles near examination centres, and no accomplice will be permitted. Frisking will be strengthened, with metallic items-including water bottles, watches and special goggles-barred. Clothing with large buttons, baggy cuffs or hoodies that could conceal miniature electronic devices will also be prohibited.

JKSSB has advised candidates to focus on their preparation, rely only on information published on its official website and ignore false or fabricated rumours. (KNT)