MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Srinagar Bench, has declined to defer the Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector examination scheduled for November 29, allowing the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) to conduct the test as per schedule.

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The Board on Friday informed candidates and the general public that the OMR-based written examination for the post of Sub-Inspector in the Home Department will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

The matter came up before the tribunal in Original Application (O.A.) No. 1326/2026, titled Bilal Ahmad Khoja and Others versus Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Others.

The applicants had approached the CAT seeking interim directions to defer the upcoming SI examination and stay further recruitment proceedings for the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) posts, for which the examination was held on November 15, 2026.

They had raised concerns over the fairness, transparency and sanctity of the examination process.

In response, the JKSSB placed before the tribunal the existing government protocols, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and additional preventive measures recently notified by its Controller of Examinations to ensure fairness and transparency in the upcoming SI examination.

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Taking note of the safeguards presented by the Board, the tribunal declined to grant interim relief to stay the FAA recruitment process and also refused to defer the November 29 SI examination.

The JKSSB reiterated its commitment to conducting free, fair and transparent examinations and advised candidates to focus on their preparations.

It also urged aspirants to rely exclusively on information published on the Board's official website and refrain from paying heed to false, misleading or fabricated rumours.