MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Ecuador, headed by former Chilean foreign minister Heraldo Muñoz, has been on the ground since November 22, observing preparations for the local elections and the elections for the Council for Citizen Participation and Social Control (CPCCS), which will be held November 29.

During its deployment in the country, members of the Mission have met with more than 50 key stakeholders in the electoral process, including electoral and government authorities, candidates, political parties and movements, and representatives of academia and civil society. Its specialists are also analysing key aspects of the electoral process, including electoral organisation, electoral technology, electoral justice, political financing, campaigns, media and digital communication, political participation, and electoral violence.

In light of the weather conditions affecting various parts of the country, the OAS/EOM encourages citizens to take the necessary precautions to exercise their right to vote, identify their polling locations in advance, and plan their travel on election day.

Additionally, the OAS/EOM considers it essential that, following the complex pre-electoral phase, the next stages of the electoral process -including election day, the final vote count, and the period for electoral challenges- proceed with full respect for the highest democratic standards.

Finally, the Mission calls for nonviolence. The OAS/EOM condemns acts of electoral violence, particularly those that have claimed the lives of candidates. All political actors and state authorities must ensure that voting takes place in an atmosphere of peace and security.

OAS observers are deployed in six provinces across the country and, on election day, will visit polling locations to observe voting and vote counting. This is the 31st Electoral Observation Mission deployed by the OAS in Ecuador.