MENAFN - Asia Times) Humaiun Kobir is not your conventional diplomat. The tailoring is certainly there. The suits are well cut, the pocket squares occasionally adventurous. A checkered jacket interrupts the succession of navy blue and black. There is also a trace of British pronunciation.

But when Kobir switches to his native tongue, he goes the whole distance – not the carefully modulated Bangla of the diplomatic establishment but the vernacular Sylheti.

Two years ago, relatively few Bangladeshis outside political and diplomatic circles knew who he was. Today, his press briefings generate headlines and Facebook reels. Also political memes.

Consider Sheikh Hasina's proposed return to Bangladesh on December 16. Asked about it, Kobir suggested that Bangladeshis prepare for winter instead. As per his statement, the Malaysian prime minister might come and the Victory Day certainly would.“No one else will come in December,” Kobir promulgated.

The printed word hardly does justice to the performance. It has to be seen. There is the smile, usually preceded by a measured stare when a reporter ventures a probing question. It begins with a studied nonchalance, tinged with avuncular condescension, as though the reporter has asked something unnecessary, possibly even silly, without quite realizing it.

Then comes the brush-off. Standard Bengali would not quite achieve the desired effect. It requires the musical cadence of Sylheti, with the occasional flourish of British-accented English adding spice to the dismissal. The delivery is so exquisitely casual that one might imagine he was talking about some random Ram, Shyam, Jadu or Madhu, rather than a woman who ruled Bangladesh with an iron fist for 15 years.

“He doesn't seem to care a damn,” said one foreign ministry diplomat, requesting anonymity.“But he knows how to earn loyalty and respect.”

Under Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and his younger deputy, foreign policy has become one of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party government's most visible political instruments.

Diplomacy is no longer confined to negotiating agreements and receiving ambassadors. It is increasingly a means of communicating the government's political identity to Bangladeshis themselves. Kobir appears particularly comfortable with this arrangement.

Kobir belongs to what some within the BNP informally call the“Londoni party”: the inner circle that developed around Prime Minister Tarique Rahman during his long exile in Britain. Its members have acquired considerable influence since the BNP returned to power in February with a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

Born in Sylhet, Kobir moved to Britain at the age of two and a half. He was educated at Sussex, the London School of Economics and Cambridge, among other institutions. He was involved in Labour politics and worked within the British governmental system before becoming the BNP's joint secretary general for international affairs.

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He subsequently became Tarique's foreign affairs adviser and Khalilur Rahman's able deputy. At their earlier joint appearances, the division of labour could look almost theatrical.

Khalil supplied the rebuke; Kobir provided the appreciative amusement from the side. When Khalil won the contested election for president of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in June, defeating Cyprus's Andreas Kakouris by 99 votes to 91, Kobir celebrated like the other half of a wrestling tag team whose partner had just secured the championship belt.

The achievement was substantial. Bangladesh had won a competitive diplomatic election rather than inherited a ceremonial presidency through regional rotation alone.

Kobir's apprenticeship as second fiddle did not last long. He was sworn in as state minister on August 21. The subsequent distribution of portfolios made clear which deputy would handle the principal geopolitical relationships while Khalil attended to his responsibilities in New York.

Kobir received bilateral and multilateral affairs and matters concerning non-resident Bangladeshis. Shama Obaed Islam, the other state minister, received human rights, climate change, research, LDC graduation, maritime resources, health diplomacy and several other portfolios.

These are perfectly respectable subjects. They are also not the principal bilateral relationships with India, China, America or Pakistan. The ministry had effectively separated much of its geopolitical business from its specialist diplomacy.

Inside the ministry, however, Kobir's reputation is rather less jovial.

Several diplomats who spoke to this correspondent described a minister with a keen interest in the political allegiances of his officials. Fifteen years of Awami League government had inevitably shaped the recruitment and promotion of much of Bangladesh's diplomatic establishment.

“He is a shrewd player, and he knows whose allegiance lies where. But this purge has also created a distrust in the ministry,” said another diplomat.

If Hasina hoped to negotiate her return through lawyers and international media interviews, Kobir has made it considerably less dignified.

On November 5, asked whether Bangladesh might issue her a passport, he responded:“Is she coming to visit her in-laws' home in Rangpur that we need to give her a passport?”

Four days later, Reuters reported that lawyers from Britain's Matrix Chambers had approached Bangladesh's diplomatic mission in New Delhi seeking a passport and national identity card for Hasina.

Kobir called the proposition“utterly ridiculous.” There would be no passport drama, he said. Bangladesh wanted extradition. Then came November 24. Hasina reportedly wanted to return aboard a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on Victory Day. Kobir again intervened.

“She is not a regular commercial passenger,” he said, insisting that she could return only“in handcuffs or under strict surveillance.”

By November 26, the state minister had moved from immigration arrangements to meteorology.“Nobody will come in December; only winter will come.”

He also dismissed threats by West Bengal politicians to occupy Bangladesh, observing that politics everywhere had its share of“crazy people.” Bangladesh, he pointed out, dealt with India's central government.

There is a difference in his treatment of India and Hasina. He has increasingly presented the ousted prime minister as an encumbrance to New Delhi rather than an indispensable Indian asset. On Thursday, he compared India's predicament to accommodating an intolerable houseguest.

It was an arresting metaphor, though hardly proof that New Delhi shares his assessment. India has distinguished Hasina's proposed voluntary return from Bangladesh's extradition request. No handover has been agreed publicly.

Hasina, sentenced to death in absentia for crimes against humanity in November 2025, denies the charges against her.

Kobir's language nevertheless serves an identifiable political purpose: it challenges Hasina's efforts to present herself as a political leader preparing for a triumphant homecoming and recasts her return as a matter of criminal justice.

Kobir's irreverence is not reserved for Hasina.

In August, asked about Bangladesh's potential participation in the Mecca defense pact involving Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan, he invoked something rather more intimate than geopolitical calculations.

“Makkah is in the hearts of the people of Bangladesh,” he said. Asked subsequently about the risks of joining such an alliance, Kobir offered another memorable formulation:“What is the point of worrying about dying before you even live?” One imagines the more unimaginative inhabitants of the foreign ministry reaching quietly for their antacids.

Joining a collective defense arrangement is not an expression of religious affection. It is a strategic commitment. Bangladesh would have to reconcile its membership with its relationship with India, its dependence on Western markets, its defense ties with China and its longstanding reluctance to enter rival geopolitical blocs.

New Delhi announced that it was monitoring developments. Dhaka has yet to announce a decision to join.

Then came the citizenship affair.

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Shortly after Kobir's ministerial appointment, Prothom Alo raised questions about whether he had relinquished his British citizenship. The matter had constitutional implications. Asked directly, Kobir responded with a question of his own:“Who did the news about this, who is so bothered?”

His more combative encounters with journalists seem, among some supporters at least, to reinforce rather than diminish his appeal. Spend an afternoon browsing Bangladeshi Facebook and one finds the curious spectacle of a foreign affairs technocrat acquiring something resembling political fandom.

His press conferences are consumed as much for their repartee as for their diplomatic content.

In September, following the reported assault on Bangladeshi actress Azmeri Haque Badhon in Venice, Kobir told parliament that“an attack on a participant in the July uprising constituted an attack on Bangladesh's democratic system.” He instructed diplomatic missions to assist her and raise the matter with Italian authorities.

It was another instance of the government's domestic political identity finding expression through its foreign policy.

The approach also creates an interesting dilemma for the BNP's opponents. Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party have their disagreements with the government, but abroad-facing issues such as Hasina's extradition offer considerable common political ground.

The more difficult test for Kobir will come when the interests of his domestic audience collide with the demands of international negotiations. There are tariffs to negotiate with Washington, rivers to share with India, debts to manage with Beijing and a Rohingya crisis that has outlasted several governments.

These matters are notoriously resistant to punchlines.

Kobir has helped make Bangladesh's foreign policy interesting to Bangladeshis. Whether he can convert that domestic enthusiasm into durable diplomatic gains is another matter.

A well-cut suit, a disarming smile and a devastating one-liner can make for an excellent press conference. Unfortunately, none is a substitute for a tough and awkward extradition agreement.

Faisal Mahmud is the Managing Editor of Daily Waadaa.

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