Ukrainian Ambassador Meets Estonian Foreign Minister In Baku
Ambassador wrote about this in a post on his X page.
In a post on social media, Husyev expressed gratitude to Estonia for its steadfast support for Ukraine.
He also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the partnership and cooperation between Ukraine and Azerbaijan.
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit. During his visit, the minister attended the opening ceremony of the Estonian Embassy in Azerbaijan.
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