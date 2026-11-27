MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The practice's first Hall County location gives patients in Oakwood, Gainesville, Flowery Branch and surrounding communities access to men's and women's urology, lab work and in-office testing close to home

OAKWOOD, Ga., Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Urology, one of Georgia's largest urology practices, today announced the opening of its new clinic at 4239 Mundy Mill Road, Suites D and E, in Oakwood. The clinic began seeing patients on November 2 and is the practice's first location in Hall County, giving residents of Oakwood, Gainesville, Flowery Branch and nearby communities access to the practice's urologic care without the drive into Gwinnett County or metro Atlanta.

The Oakwood clinic provides evaluations, laboratory work and in-office testing, which covers most of what a urology visit requires. Patients who need a procedure are scheduled at the practice's Lawrenceville Clinic and Surgery Center, one of Advanced Urology's six AAAHC-accredited ambulatory surgery centers, so their care stays within one practice from the first appointment through treatment and follow-up.

"Great care shouldn't require a long drive," said Dr. Jitesh Patel, a board-certified urologist at Advanced Urology. "Oakwood gives more families in Northeast Georgia faster access to the advanced treatment options they deserve, delivered the way we always have: patient first, every time."

Patients at the Oakwood clinic are seen by Dr. Hemant Chaparala, a urologist and urological surgeon who also practices at the Braselton clinic and the Lawrenceville Clinic and Surgery Center, along with physician assistants Ian Thomas, PA-C, Lauren Tymchuk, PA, Lauren Goring, PA, and Lucy Fischer, PA.

For men, the Oakwood team treats overactive bladder, benign prostatic hyperplasia (enlarged prostate), erectile dysfunction and low testosterone, prostate, kidney and bladder cancers, kidney stones, urinary and fecal incontinence, male infertility, and vasectomy and vasectomy reversal.

For women, the clinic treats overactive bladder, urinary and fecal incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, urinary tract infections, kidney stones, kidney and bladder cancers, pelvic pain and hematuria (blood in the urine).

The opening follows recent recognition for the practice in its home region. In the Best of North Atlanta awards, Advanced Urology was named winner for Best Urology and Best Nursing Staff, and runner-up for Best Oncology.



New and existing patients can schedule an appointment at the Oakwood clinic by calling (404) 586-4570 or online at advancedurology.com.

About Advanced Urology

Advanced Urology is a leading, patient-centered urology practice serving the Atlanta area with 14 clinic locations and 6 AAAHC accredited state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery centers. As a true one-stop shop for urologic care, we deliver fully integrated services including Advanced Focal Therapy Programs for genitourinary (GU) cancers, Interventional Radiology (IR), Patient Navigation Programs, Advanced Imaging with PET/CT, and an Advanced Cancer Care Center that provides innovative care and therapies for advanced stage cancers including access to an in-office dispensary, all under one coordinated model.

Driven by a culture of continuous improvement, Advanced Urology is outcomes-focused, people-powered, and innovation-fueled, delivering the kind of healthcare that empowers patients to live a better quality of life. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Media Contact Jamil Mawani Advanced Urology... (404) 586-4570